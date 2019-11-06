Andy Gill Joins Cetera as Chief Strategy and Execution Officer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera announced today that Andy Gill, industry executive most recently with Charles Schwab, has joined the company with oversight for the Strategy, Marketing, Advisor Training and Education and Business Consulting teams. Gill will be a member of the executive leadership team, with a dual reporting line to Cetera President, Adam Antoniades, and Interim CEO and Chairman of the Board, Ben Brigeman.

Adam Antoniades said, "Andy Gill is an extremely accomplished industry veteran, skilled at driving growth and creating value for clients. He will be integral to Cetera's mission to extend an Advice-Centric Experience® to more clients, helping set and execute a strategic direction that will accelerate the company's evolution as a next-generation financial advice firm. Beyond his clear track record of successful execution, Andy brings expertise in areas that are important to the continued growth of our business, particularly in the RIA space."

Andy Gill said, "There is tremendous opportunity within our profession to guide more investors to achieve financial well-being and establish legacies for their families and communities. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside the leaders at Cetera and its advisor network to make this vision a reality. I'm also looking forward to contributing to the work underway to help the company in realizing its strategic objectives, bringing strategy and execution more closely together to deliver lasting value to advisors."

During his 18-year tenure at Schwab, Gill held a number of executive leadership positions in retail, product and platforms management, marketing, advice solutions and data, and was a member of the executive council. In those roles Gill was responsible for driving growth in both the traditional and digital channels and integrating them seamlessly for clients, while lowering costs and building brand loyalty.

