Andy James Jets Into Jazz Minds Honolulu for Two Shows the First Week of October

HONOLULU, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz vocalist and performer, Andy James, continues her "Little Wow" 2018-19 Tour with two shows at Jazz Minds in Honolulu, HI October 4 & 5, 2018. These tour dates celebrate the release of her current album Caravan. Andy will offer her crisp and original interpretations of the Great American Songbook's canon of the most exceptional numbers. Some of the jewels in this cache include the Ellington title track, the Beatles' "Blackbird," and Rogers and Hart's "It Never Entered My Mind." She will also sprinkle in hits from her recent EP No Regrets and her upcoming big band album All the Lovely Things You Are (to be released Valentine's week 2019). Each and every song is a diamond in its own right, but some other powerhouses from earlier albums are "What Ever Lola Wants, Lola Gets," "Slow Hot Wind," and "Fever."

Andy James at Jazzminds Honolulu | October 4 & 5, 2018 Andy James | Caravan release date September 21, 2018

Riff Review called Andy James' sound "smoky and luxurious with every lush detail of the music carried out exquisitely." Andy is a graceful stylist that is delicate and ladylike with an uppercut to the jaw ready to trounce when you least expect it (and when you want it the most). The renowned and sublime Bill Cunliffe is her music director and arranger. He is in the driver's seat commanding a first-rate band of players in the top echelon of the business. Her full band from Los Angeles comes to Honolulu to be at her back: Chris Colangelo, Bass; Jake Reed, Drums; Jake Langley, Guitar; Michael Stever, Trumpet; Nathan King, Alto Saxophone; and Charles McNeal, Tenor Saxophone. Each and every musician is at the top of their game, and together they achieve the ultimate in artistry in these spectacular pieces and scintillating charts.

This engagement is the second of more than a dozen quintessential jazz rooms on her Little Wow International Tour that encompasses ten US cities, and six additional dates in her home country of Australia in the Spring of 2019. Shows at Jazz Minds are on Thursday, October 4th, and Friday, October 5th, 2018 with two sets nightly at 7:30pm and 9:00pm. Curious jazzheads who want to come down can visit imandy.me/honolulu for details.

