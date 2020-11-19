Andy Karsner featured in BTG Pactual live interview with André Esteves

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Monday, November 16, Latin America's largest investment bank BTG Pactual (B3:BPAC11) interviewed American technology entrepreneur Andy Karsner, managing partner of Emerson Collective and Space Cowboy of X (former Google X) - innovation lab for the creation of Alphabet projects and solutions. Karsner spoke live with André Esteves, senior partner of BTG Pactual, in a broadcast on BTG Pactual digital's YouTube channel.

During the broadcast, Karsner and Esteves talked about the results of the U.S. elections, the challenges of Joe Biden in his new position, the prospects for a relationship between the United States and China through the new government, advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning, and the need to move forward more effectively in the fight against global warming.

When asked by André Esteves about his outlook for energy, Karsner believes the sector will evolve quickly in the coming years, with natural gas fueling the energy transition and development of batteries, and with a solid trend towards mergers and acquisitions. "After the Covid-19 era, there will be a desire for leaders who embrace energy innovation, and who know how to incorporate data and make it part of forecasting new business plans," said Karsner.

Regarding the pandemic, Karsner contends that participation in the vaccination campaign will be even more important than the success of the vaccine in immunizing the highest possible number of people, coupled with the logistical and operating challenges of distribution. In his view, the pandemic in the United States will get even worse in the coming months – with more hospitalizations and restrictive measures – before possibly turning the corner.

The live broadcast with Karsner is part of the series "Live with Esteves", which has featured big national and international names to talk about a wide range of current issues involving Brazil and the world. Personalities such as former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Bill Ackman, founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, Thomas Friedman, foreign affairs columnist for the New York Times, Jim O'Neill, former UK Treasury Minister, Gary Cohn, former Director of the National Economic Council of the United States, Nitin Nohria, Dean of the Harvard Business School and David Rubenstein, co-founder of The Carlyle Group, have participated in the series in the past.

