Andy Warhol--From A to B and Back Again Now Open at the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York

"He's the most important American artist of the second half of the 20th century," proclaimed New York Times chief art critic Holland Cotter. "The Whitney show vividly restores him to full, commanding view, and reasserts his importance for a new generation." Curated by Warhol authority Donna De Salvo, Deputy Director for International Initiatives and Senior Curator, with Christie Mitchell, senior curatorial assistant, and Mark Loiacono, curatorial research associate, the exhibition will run through March 31, 2019 at the Whitney.

Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again is the largest exhibition devoted to a single artist yet to be presented in the Whitney's downtown home located at 99 Gansevoort Street in Manhattan's Meatpacking District. Visitors are encouraged to buy timed-entry tickets in advance at whitney.org/visit. Advance tickets can be purchased online until midnight the night before a visit and provide entry to Andy Warhol and all current exhibitions. Same-day tickets are available for purchase at the Museum; however, thousands of tickets have already been purchased and some time slots have sold out. Whitney Members also enjoy unlimited express and free admission to Andy Warhol and weekend early admission through December 30, 2018. See complete ticketing details below.



Hashtag

#WarholxWhitney

About the Whitney

The Whitney Museum of American Art, founded in 1930 by the artist and philanthropist Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney (1875–1942), houses the foremost collection of American art from the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. Mrs. Whitney, an early and ardent supporter of modern American art, nurtured groundbreaking artists at a time when audiences were still largely preoccupied with the Old Masters. From her vision arose the Whitney Museum of American Art, which has been championing the most innovative art of the United States for more than eighty years. The core of the Whitney's mission is to collect, preserve, interpret, and exhibit American art of our time and serve a wide variety of audiences in celebration of the complexity and diversity of art and culture in the United States.

The Whitney Museum of American Art is located at 99 Gansevoort Street between Washington and West Streets in New York City. Museum hours are: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 10:30 am to 6 pm; Friday and Saturday from 10:30 am to 10 pm. Closed Tuesday except in July and August, and on select Tuesdays following the opening of Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again: November 13, November 20, November 27, and January 1. Adults: $25. Full-time students, visitors 65 & over, and visitors with disabilities: $18. Visitors 18 years & under and Whitney members: FREE. Admission is pay-what-you-wish on Fridays, 7–10 pm. Whitney Memberships at the Individual level start at $81 with auto renew option. For complete details on Membership options or to join, go to visit.whitney.org/membership . For general information, please call (212) 570-3600 or visit whitney.org .

SOURCE Whitney Museum of American Art