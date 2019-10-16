Anesthesia Business Consultants at the ASA's Annual Meeting, ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2019, This Weekend in Orlando

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), a leading provider in billing and practice management for the anesthesia and pain management specialty, is pleased to announce they will be attending the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2019 Annual Meeting in Orlando, FL, held this weekend October 19th – 23rd at the Orange County Convention Center. Join ABC for the conference that offers "The Human Side of Medicine: Putting Patients First." This conference is expected to attract more than 14,000 clinicians, thought leaders and professionals from around the world.

ABC will be joined in their booth by affiliate companies Medac and Plexus Technology Group, demonstrating the combined "Stronger Together" motto. As leaders in anesthesia billing and practice management, the ABC and Medac team captures your claims, manages your practice and provides the unparalled information you need. ABC and Medac are poised to take the anesthesia industry by storm. Joining them in booth #809 is Plexus Technology Group (Plexus TG), showcasing their industry-leading Anesthesia Touch™ AIMS System. Anesthesia Touch streamlines the capture of real-time anesthesia data, enabling anesthesia providers to deliver safe, effective care to patients.

Bijon Memar, CEO of Medac, states, "Six months ago we joined forces with both ABC and Plexus TG. Since then, we have formed the largest database in the anesthesia industry providing billing services, practice management, compliance, and information security for over 15,000+ providers. This, alone, has made us a powerhouse in the industry. We are excited to offer an enhanced and quality service for current and future clients. Combined, Medac and ABC offer more than 70 years of experience; therefore, we are 'Stronger Together.'"

Tony Mira, President and CEO of ABC, states, "ANESTHESIOLOGY 2019 brings together some of the top professionals in the world of anesthesia, and ABC is excited to be sharing our space with affiliate companies Medac and Plexus TG. We strive to be the definitive provider of anesthesia practice management and billing services. Together we can achieve more." You can find ABC at booth #809 of the Orange County Convention Center.

About Anesthesia Business Consultants

Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), established in 1979, is the nation's largest billing and practice management company dedicated to the complex and intricate specialty of anesthesia and pain management. Let us help guide you through CMS's MACRA program by utilizing MACRA MadeEasy, our complete solution for MIPS compliance including our certified Qualified Clinical Data Registry that meets the Quality Payment Program requirements. Join the 8,000,000+ patients and 6,000+ anesthesia clinicians already reporting their performance through the MiraMed certified QCDR program. The heart of our perioperative suite of products is ABC's proprietary practice management software F1RSTAnesthesia. F1RSTClient, the premier client portal, allows clients' secure and seamless access to ABC's applications. F1RSTAnalytics, our powerful suite of dashboards and reports, provides "Insight at Your Fingertips" offering real-time data prowess and providing the data to aid in operating your anesthesia practice as an effective clinical organization and successful business. Our solutions provide accurate, prompt and complete billing and revenue cycle management. Our exclusive focus improves your cash flow and profitability. Visit ABC at: www.anesthesiallc.com.

About Medac

Medac is one of the nation's largest anesthesia revenue cycle management companies, dedicated exclusively to anesthesia and pain management. Medac's revenue cycle management services are designed to assist clients with the business management functions associated with the delivery of anesthesia services—in particular, the billing and collection functions—thereby permitting providers and facilities to focus on providing quality medical services to their patients. Medac's quality, results-oriented commitment to clients provides the most comprehensive and personalized service possible while optimizing reimbursement. For more information, please visit www.medac.com/.

About Plexus Technology Group, LLC

Plexus Technology Group, a subsidiary of MiraMed Global Services, is a leading provider of anesthesia information management and medication management systems. Anesthesia Touch™ is a full-featured AIMS for both Windows and iOS platforms that supports concurrent charting and streaming physiologic data. It is easy to use, improves processes, enhances patient safety, provides comprehensive anesthesia documentation and is certified as a full EHR for meaningful use. For more information, visit www.plexustg.com.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/anesthesiallc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tonymira

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/anesthesiallc

Contact: Lori Imboden

Tel: 517-787-6440

Email: 226497@email4pr.com

SOURCE Anesthesia Business Consultants