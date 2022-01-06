Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market to Record 6.10% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Ambu AS Offers anesthesia laryngeal masks -AuraGain, Aura I, AuraOnce, AuraFlex, AuraStraight & Aura40| Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks is expected to increase by USD 56.93 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.50%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. North America will register the highest growth rate of 40% among the other regions.

Download a FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-

The Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Ambu AS - This company offers anesthesia laryngeal masks namely AuraGain, Aura I, AuraOnce, AuraFlex, AuraStraight, and Aura40.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks' share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is a key market for anesthesia laryngeal masks in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising incidence of COVID-19, increasing adoption of advanced technologies, improved healthcare infrastructure, rising geriatric population, and the presence of prominent vendors will facilitate the anesthesia laryngeal masks market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Driver:

An increasing number of surgeries and emergency cases:

The increasing incidence and prevalence of various chronic and lifestyle diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bone diseases, thrombosis, liver diseases, and renal diseases, is increasing the number of emergency hospital visits for various diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. General anesthesia is used while performing heart, joints, lungs, brain, and major arteries surgeries. It is an essential procedure to be followed by medical practitioners to ease surgical procedures. The increasing number of surgeries increases the demand for laryngeal masks during anesthesia delivery to patients during surgery. Therefore, a growing number of surgeries and emergency cases requiring delivery of anesthesia is expected to increase the demand for anesthesia laryngeal masks products.

Anesthesia Laryngeal MasksTrend:

Focus on improvements in materials used, design, and customization of laryngeal masks:

Vendors are focusing on innovating anesthesia laryngeal masks with lightweight interfaces, several styles, colors, and sizes, increased comfort and efficiency, and advanced design. In addition, vendors are significantly investing in the R&D of technologically advanced anesthesia laryngeal masks. The availability of varied sizes of laryngeal masks helps pediatric and adult patients to obtain anesthesia adequately. Therefore, growing concerns among the vendors to improve the product design and its features by incorporating new technologies and innovations are expected to drive the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market in the future.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports -

Anesthesia Devices Market -The anesthesia devices market has the potential to grow by $ 1.78 bn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7%. Download a free sample now!

Capnography Devices Market -The capnography devices market has the potential to grow by USD 526.20 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.73%. Download a free sample now

Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6.50% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 56.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.10 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ambu AS, Besmed Health Business Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Flexicare (Group) Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Smiths Group Plc, Sumi spólka z ograniczona odpowiedzialnoscia spk, Teleflex Inc., and Vyaire Medical Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio