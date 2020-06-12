Anesthesia Staffing Veterans Join Carlyle Search Group's Healthcare Practice

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlyle Search Group LLC, a leading national executive search and placement firm, is pleased to announce that anesthesia veterans Dustin Stoller and Andrew Loftis have joined Carlyle Search Group's healthcare practice.

Messrs. Stoller and Loftis have a proven track record filling the needs of clients nationwide seeking Board Certified Anesthesiologists and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists with a focus on Cardiac Anesthesia, Critical Care Anesthesia, General Anesthesia, Outpatient Anesthesia, Pain Management and Pediatric Anesthesia.

Mr. Stoller stated, "We are dedicated to providing our clients with the highest level of service, combining the utmost in professionalism with a personal approach. We decided to partner with Carlyle Search Group due in part to their unwavering commitment and firm adherence to a code of ethical principles to their valued clientele."

"Our clients include surgery centers, hospitals, medical centers and other healthcare organizations, but we offer the same standard of dedication to each and every client, regardless of size" added Mr. Loftis. "We focus on the specific interpersonal and clinical needs of your facility to insure the best placement. With the proper personnel in place, you can spend more time caring for your patients."

Carlyle Search Group is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

About Carlyle Search Group LLC:

Carlyle Search Group LLC sources, engages and recruits exceptional talent bringing our nationwide clients the right people, right now.

