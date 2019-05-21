Anexsys Announces New RelativityOne Offering in the UK

LONDON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anexsys, the leading UK consulting firm specializing in legal support and e-discovery, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with global e-discovery company, Relativity, to offer its SaaS product, RelativityOne, as a new RelativityOne Certified Partner in the UK alongside its current on-premises offering.

Anexsys plans to leverage the secure and flexible cloud-based e-discovery platform across a variety of e-discovery and unstructured data matters. One of the first tenants on Anexsys' dedicated RelativityOne environment will be a UK department who chose to operate with Anexsys via RM3717 on the Crown Commercial Service framework. Anexsys was successful in the selection process of this department due to their expertise on the e-discovery platform and ability to create custom applications unique to their workflows.

"We are excited to add RelativityOne to Anexsys' overall Relativity service offering which includes dedicated on-premise, mobile infrastructure behind the firewall, and now in the cloud via RelativityOne. We look forward to working with new and existing customers to offer them access to RelativityOne, in particular, public sector bodies who are able to procure RelativityOne via Anexsys using the Crown Commercial Service eDisclosure services framework RM3717," says Jon Chan.

As a long-time Relativity partner, Anexsys is excited to expand their suite of e-discovery services by offering RelativityOne as a RelativityOne Certified Partner. The consulting firm has invested significantly in innovation over the past few years and plans to realize this investment by harnessing the extensibility of the SaaS product to build out new and unique workflows and applications for their customers.

"It's always great to see a long-time Relativity partner say yes to the growth possibilities of RelativityOne," said Steve Couling, Managing Director and VP Sales EMEA at Relativity. "We're excited to see how they leverage the extensibility of the platform to further build out their suite of innovative e-discovery services."

Anexsys' RelativityOne tenant and client data will be based exclusively in the UK on the secure Microsoft Azure cloud.

About Anexsys

Anexsys is an independent legal support and technology service provider, specialising in e-Discovery, Digital Forensics, Legal Reprographics, and scanning services to support law firms, corporate and government clients in the UK and Europe. All our secure offices hold ISO9001 and ISO27001 certification. We are unique in having an in-house software development team, who design and implement bespoke software solutions. Please contact our nationwide team at info@anexsys.com or visit anexsys.com to find out more.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Over 180,000 users in 40+ countries rely on our platform to manage large volumes of unstructured data and quickly identify critical issues during legal discovery, digital investigations, and compliance projects. RelativityOne, the fastest-growing product in our company's history, offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Built on Microsoft Azure, RelativityOne is now available on five continents. Trace, built on Relativity and optimized for RelativityOne, brings e-discovery and monitoring activities together under one platform and alerts compliance officers to suspicious or fraudulent activity. In 2018, Relativity received the Financial Times Intelligent Business Award that recognizes the top legal technology companies with the greatest impact on the practice and business of law. Please contact our team at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

