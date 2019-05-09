LAGRANGE, Ga., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Angampally G. Rajeev, MD, FACC, FSCAI is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Cardiologist at the Heart and Vascular Care of Georgia.

With over 40 years of experience as a physician, Dr. Rajeev has multiple publications to his credit. Outside of his practice, Dr. Rajeev has his interests in pursuing research in Stents, GlycoproteinIIb/IIIa Inhibitor Use in Vein Graft PCI, Drug Eluting Stents in Vein Grafts, and In-stent Restenosis in Drug-Eluting.

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Rajeev received his MBBS from Osmania Medical College and completed his study on Internal Medicine Residency at Michigan State University - Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research State University, Michigan. Later, Dr. Rajeev pursued a fellowship in Nuclear Cardiology and Non-Invasive Cardiology at Massachusetts General Hospital and Affiliated Hospitals Harvard Medical School.

As a testament to his abilities, Dr. Rajeev holds these Board Certifications: Level III Certified Echocardiography and Nuclear Cardiology, Cardiovascular Diseases (Adult Comprehensive), Cardiovascular Diseases, Adult Comprehensive Echocardiography, Nuclear Cardiology, Internal Medicine, Interventional Cardiology, Level II CT Angiography, Endovascular Interventions, and Endovascular Medicine.

To further his professional development, Dr. Rajeev is a Fellow at American College of Cardiology, a Fellow Society of Cardiography and Angiography Intervention, and a member of the American Board of Vascular Medicine.

In recognition of his illustrious career, Dr. Rajeev received these honors amongst others: Top Doctor in America (2018); First Prize in ASIM Regional Poster Competition 2004 "Unusual Right Atrial Mass"; First Prize in ASIM Regional Poster Competition 2003 at University of Missouri, "Postpartum Coronary Artery Dissection"; Third Prize Regional Poster Competition 2003 at University of Missouri, "Novel Treatment For Right Heart Failure"; Ranked 36th Among 80,000 Students Taking the Medical Entrance Exam, EAMCET, 1987 AP INDIA; First Class (A-Grade) In Internal Medicine, Microbiology and Pharmacology.

Dr. Rajeev dedicated this recognition to his mother, Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi (OBGYN)

For more information, please visit www.havcog.com/about-cio.

