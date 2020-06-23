Angara.com Launches 'Refer a Friend' Program

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelry and online shopping enthusiasts have an exciting reason to indulge. International online jeweler Angara.com recently announced the launch of its Referral Program, which promises to be a rewarding experience for everyone involved.

With this program, when a customer makes a referral, the referred person gets a special offer and a free jewelry gift on their first purchase at Angara.com. In return, the referrer gets a complimentary jewelry gift too. Also, the referrer gets to choose their gift from the various options available.

Participating in this program and winning rewards is easy. The whole process involves just three simple steps:

Step 1 - Share the referral coupon with a friend

Step 2 - Friend uses it to make a purchase on Angara.com

Step 3 - Referrer earns coupon for Complimentary Jewelry Gift

The only factor that customers have to keep in mind is that the referred person must be a new Angara customer. In addition to this, the referred person must use the referral coupon code at the time of checkout to avail of the program's benefits.

Angara.com offers a wide assortment of fine gemstone jewelry including engagement rings and wedding bands. With this program, the online jeweler encourages customers to share their love for Angara's jewelry with their friends, and in turn, get rewarded for it.

For more information on Angara's Referral Program, visit: https://www.angara.com/blog/introducing-angaras-referral-program/

To participate in Angara's Referral Program, visit: https://www.angara.com/refer-a-friend

About Angara.com

Founded by Ankur Daga, Angara.com is a U.S.-based fine jewelry e-commerce retailer that specializes in customized diamond and gemstone jewelry. Ankur's family has been in the fine gemstone business for generations and has deep roots in diamond and gemstone cutting, polishing and design. They have primarily catered to larger retailers around the world, specializing in sapphires, rubies, emeralds, tanzanites, diamonds and other precious and semi-precious gemstones, but in 2005, Ankur decided to bring their family heritage and jewelry directly to the public with the launch of Angara.com

