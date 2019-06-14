Angeion Group Announces Certification of Class Action Lawsuit Involving WestRock CP, LLC and West Point Chips, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group announced that a lawsuit involving WestRock CP, LLC and West Point Chips, Inc., ("Defendants") has been certified by the Court to proceed as a class action and your rights may be affected. The lawsuit is in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division, and is called Ashton Bell et al. v. WestRock CP, LLC et al., Case No. 3:17-cv-829.

The Court decided this lawsuit should be a class action on behalf of a "Class" or group of people that could include you, solely for the purposes of determining whether Defendants are liable to Plaintiffs for nuisance and/or trespass. The Defendants deny Plaintiffs' allegations and contend they have not violated the law or any applicable standard of care. No court has ruled on the merits of any claims or defenses in this matter. There is no money available from this lawsuit now and no guarantee that there ever will be.

Are you Affected?

The lawsuit includes persons who on December 15, 2017, owned or occupied property in West Point located one-half mile or less from 200 14th Street in West Point, Virginia.

What is the Case About?

The lawsuit claims that fugitive wood dust was emitted from Defendants' properties, causing a loss of use and enjoyment of property within the class area. The lawsuit asks for compensation for this loss. Defendants deny all claims and allegations in the lawsuit.

What Are Your Rights and Options?

Right now, you have two options: (1) do nothing; or (2) exclude yourself from the Class.

If you do nothing, you are choosing to stay in the Class, will be legally bound by all orders and judgments of the Court, and will not be able to sue or continue to sue Defendants about the legal claims in this case. If you do nothing, and the case proceeds past the liability stage, you will be notified of your option to participate in the damages portion of the case, and will be informed of the actions you must take to testify and remain eligible to collect any portion of an amount awarded by the jury.

If you do not want to stay in the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion. If you exclude yourself from the class, you will not be legally bound by or entitled to take advantage of any of the Court's judgments, and you will keep any rights you may have to sue Defendants for the same claims in a different lawsuit, now or in the future, To exclude yourself, send a letter or e-mail that says you want to be excluded to the address below postmarked by August 13, 2019. Your letter must state that you want to be excluded from Ashton Bell et al. v. WestRock CP, LLC et al., Case No. 3:17-cv-829. Include your name, address, telephone number, and signature or electronic signature. You must mail your exclusion request letter so that it is postmarked by August 13, 2019 to: West Point Class, c/o Angeion, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Or, you must send your e-mail exclusion request by August 13, 2019 to info@WestPointClassAction.com.

How Can You Get More Information?

Go to the website WestPointClassAction.com, call toll-free 1-855-571-0784 or write to West Point Class, c/o Angeion, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103

