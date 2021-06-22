Angel Medical Systems Announces Brad Snow as Interim Chief Executive Officer

EATONTOWN, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Medical Systems, Inc., (dba AngelMed) announced today the departure of Gordie Nye as CEO of the company effective immediately. He will be succeeded by Brad Snow, an experienced leader in the medical device industry who has served in a variety of senior roles at several successful med-tech startups.

AngelMed thanks Nye for his contributions over the last year. Snow will assume day-to-day leadership and see the organization through the final steps to commercial launch.

AngelMed is a proactive diagnostics company focused on advancing the long-term management of high-risk coronary disease with its flagship device the AngelMed Guardian®, the first and only FDA-approved implantable cardiac monitor and patient-warning system for acute coronary syndrome (ACS) events.

"I'm honored to serve as interim CEO and lead AngelMed forward at this pivotal time. There is tremendous respect for the company's history and disruptive technology. The AngelMed GUARDIAN System is a paradigm shift with the ability to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life for high-risk cardiovascular patients," said Snow.

Brad has been a member of AngelMed's Board of Directors since 2019 and is a seasoned med-tech executive with 25 years' experience in start-ups and emerging growth companies. He joins the company from his most recent leadership role as CEO of Sonacare Medical (now Sonablate Corp) where he led the organization through several strategic initiatives, inclusive of a significant multiyear sales agreement. Prior to Sonacare, Brad was Vice President of Sales and Marketing at BTG plc where he oversaw 3 of their 4 commercial divisions experiencing hypergrowth. BTG plc was acquired in January 2020 for $4.2 billion by Boston Scientific. His previous leadership experience ranges from CEO to Commercial leader at SurgiTrac, ARAGON Surgical, Rubicor Medical, Fox Hollow Technologies, and RITA Medical Systems.

"We are fortunate to have had Brad on our Board for the last two years. His passion for the company and its technology and cardiovascular medical device commercialization expertise are an excellent match. I look forward to working with him in his new role," said Dr. David Fischell, co-founder and chairman of the board.

About AngelMed Guardian System

The AngelMed Guardian System is an implantable cardiac monitor and patient-warning system for acute coronary syndrome (ACS) events. The AngelMed Guardian System is indicated for use in patients who have had prior acute coronary syndrome (ACS) events and who remain at high risk for recurrent ACS events. The AngelMed Guardian System is indicated as an adjunct to patient recognized symptoms.

About Angel Medical Systems, Inc.

Angel Medical Systems, Inc., is a proactive diagnostics company committed to advancing life-sustaining, personalized patient care, including the long-term management of high-risk coronary disease. Angel Medical Systems maintains a robust portfolio of U.S. patents relating to detecting cardiac events, including silent heart attacks.

