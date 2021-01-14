Angel Osiris Milian's new book La Despedida por un Vencido, a riveting memoir that exposes the American injustice in the judicial system

Angel Osiris Milian said this about his book: "I believe in American justice. I am fully aware of the value represented by its independence from other powers. This book is not a challenge to its judicial system but the human condition. Man continues to be the same selfish being from the beginning who likes to run over the weakest and bow down to the strong. Those who think that laws can change human nature are wrong. How a trial and its components are structured is of no use when the heart of its executors is perverse. This and no other is the reason why this testimony is given. This is the real experience of an unethical jury, a judge, a prosecutor, and a public defender obsessed with punishing a poor man to please the excesses of a police inspector who lies. They know it well, but they fear going against him.

But the case does not end here. The policeman who arrests me does not attend the trial either. My accuser turns out to be a famous inspector that I do not remember having seen before and he fabricates a laughable story due to its degree of irrationality and contradictions. His testimony would not have withstood a slight investigation. The prosecution, in complicity with the judge and my public defender, dedicated themselves to hiding the evidence required for the case.

Hopefully this case leads to the sincere reflection of those who, having the opportunity to make a fair trial, preferred to stain the justice of this great nation with their conduct."

Published by Page Publishing, Angel Osiris Milian's new book La Despedida por un Vencido presents a no-holds-barred account of the author's harrowing experiences with the corrupt justice system in America that greatly impacted his life as well as others who share a similar journey with him.

Consumers who wish to be aware of the prevailing crimes against humanity in America can purchase La Despedida por un Vencido in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420046/Angel_Osiris_Milian.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

