Angel Sara Sampaio Hosts Launch Party For New Victoria's Secret Fragrance, Bombshell Intense

Inspired by the color red—which embodies power, strength, glamour and passion—Bombshell Intense is a lush and warm experience that is the brand's most daring scent to date. The fruity chypre fragrance opens with a blend of creamy, lush Cherry layered with rich Red Peony, offering a more saturated take on the signature floral of Bombshell. At the heart of the scent is sustainable and pure Madagascar Vanilla, wrapping the notes in sultry warmth, and punctuated by juicy hits of peachy nectar and plum.

"I fell deeply in love with the enigmatic beauty of a Red Peony after visiting a field in peak bloom. I infused the fresh floralcy captured in that field into the heart of the fragrance to surround her in the soft ribbons of its crimson petals," says Perfumer and Bombshell creator Adriana Medina.

The Bombshell Intense limited-edition collection is available in stores and on VictoriasSecret.com, including an Eau de Parfum (3/4 oz./1.7 oz.), Eau de Parfum Rollerball, Fragrance Mist and Fragrance Lotion.

About Victoria's Secret: Victoria's Secret is the leading specialty retailer of bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas and beauty products with prestige fragrances, body care, celebrated Angels and world-famous runway shows. A business of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB), Victoria's Secret serves customers at more than 1,600 Victoria's Secret Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online at www.VictoriasSecret.com, enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime.

*Source: Euromonitor, US retail unit sales, 2018, includes perfume, eau de parfum, eau de toilette and colognes, aggregated sales of all Victoria's Secret fragrance brands.

SOURCE Victoria’s Secret

