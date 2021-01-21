Angela Baysinger, DVM, MS, Receives "Feather in Her Cap" Award

Angela Baysinger, DVM, MS, the Animal Welfare Lead, North America of Merck Animal Health, was awarded the Feather in Her Cap Award and received a gold feather brooch and a feathered hat. Dr. Baysinger chose the Pups4Patriots program of American Humane as her charity of choice.

"Angela emulates the attributes that a recipient of the Feather in Her Cap award should have -- a genuine, unconditional commitment to the animals she serves, true dedication and excitement for her work to advance animal welfare and well-being and an unwavering dedication to the betterment of the animal health industry," said Scott Bormann, senior vice president, North America Commercial Operations, Merck Animal Health.

Dr. Angela Baysinger

Dr. Baysinger is an advocate for the health and welfare of animals, while enhancing public health and safety of our food supply. She graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia College of Veterinary Medicine, Summa Cum Laude, and, subsequently, earned a Master of Science degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in epidemiology. Dr. Baysinger continues her desire for lifelong learning as she works on her Master of Science degree in animal welfare, ethics and law from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. Her career over the past 18 years has included private practice, extension services and industry, including positions at Alpharma, Farmland, Boehringer Ingelheim, Vetmedica, PIC and Merck Animal Health. She is the author of numerous publications relating to the health and well-being of swine and cattle. In addition, she has devoted her talent to generously mentoring others in the profession.

Pups4Patriots

The Pups4Patriots™ program rescues qualified shelter dogs and trains them to offer the best possible assistance to veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). In addition to providing exceptionally trained service dogs to veterans in need free of charge, American Humane oversees intensive hands-on training sessions to cultivate the important connection between the veteran and his or her new service dog. American Humane is devoted to harnessing the healing powers of the human-animal bond to help veterans. A growing body of scientific research shows that specially trained PTS service dogs can reduce stress and anxiety levels, mitigate depression, ease social reintegration, provide comfort, and restore confidence in affected veterans.

The Feather in Her Cap Award

The award was established in 2017 by a group of women leaders in the animal health industry who formed the non-profit Feather in Her Cap Association, Inc., to honor women who have made outstanding contributions in animal health through scientific, industrial or commercial excellence and by demonstrating commitment to mentoring women. This year's awardees were selected from nominations representing a group of candidates with diverse backgrounds. In addition to the award winner, nominees included (in alphabetical order):

Heidi Chen – Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Zoetis, Inc.

– Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Zoetis, Inc. Tyre Grant, PhD – Executive Director, Global Food Animal Product Development, Elanco Animal Health.

Marsha Heinke – DVM, EA, CPA, CVPM, Founder of Marsha L Heinke, CPA, Inc.

– DVM, EA, CPA, CVPM, Founder of Marsha L Heinke, CPA, Inc. Rika Jolie – DVM, MSc, PhD, MBA, Head of Global Swine Global Marketing, Merck Animal Health.

– DVM, MSc, PhD, MBA, Head of Global Swine Global Marketing, Merck Animal Health. Indu Mani – DVM, ScD, Chief Veterinary Officer, Brief Media, Fellow in Bioethics, Harvard Medical School Center for Bioethics.

– DVM, ScD, Chief Veterinary Officer, Brief Media, Fellow in Bioethics, Harvard Medical School Center for Bioethics. Janet Patterson-Kane – BVSc, PhD, Diplomate ACVP, FRCVS, Chief Scientific Officer, Morris Animal Foundation.

The selection committee for the 2020 award was composed of the directors of the Feather in Her Cap Association. Serving on the selection committee precludes nomination for the award.

Feather in Her Cap℠ Association, Inc. (www.featherinhercap.org) is a New York non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation.

