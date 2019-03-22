HOUSTON, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Angela M. Arney, LCSW, CART is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Social Work as an established Licensed Clinical Social Worker at her Private Practice.

At her private practice, Angela serves adults and children of all ages, diverse nationalities, ethnicities and religions, and military personnel, in and around Houston, and specializes in mood disorders, anxiety and trauma issues.



Angela attended the University of Roehampton in London, England, graduating Magna cum Laude with her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and Education in 1986. Thereafter she relocated to the United States and earned her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Houston in Texas in 1989.



As an ongoing commitment to her profession, clients, community and family, Angela has remained a distinguished member of the National Association of Social Workers, the International Association of Health Care Professionals, and Serve Up A Cure which helps provide free mammograms at the Rose in Houston.



In her leisure time Angela enjoys playing Trivial Pursuit, attending concerts, and the theatre where she especially enjoys Shakespeare.

Angela dedicates this recognition to her husband of 55 years, Mr. Cyril Arney and her daughter Holly Davies who is currently studying social work at the University of Houston, and all the many people who have offered support and encouragement throughout her career.

