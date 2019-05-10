Angelica Hale invites you to "Feel The Magic" Debut single out NOW and music video premiering tonight at 7PM EDT

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Music sensation Angelica Hale, who sang her way into the hearts of America on NBC's hit show "America's Got Talent", released her debut single "Feel The Magic" this week. This inspiring pop song, available now on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and Google Play, was written by the eleven year-old singer-songwriter, who knows how to make magic happen, as the youngest runner-up in America's Got Talent's history and the only contestant to ever receive two Golden Buzzers.

Angelica was nine-years-old when she captured the attention of judges Simon Cowell, Mel B., Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel with her soulful rendition of "Rise Up" by Andra Day. Angelica declared she wants to be "a superstar" during her first performance on the show and from that moment, her life changed forever.

With every powerful note Angelica sings, she brings hope to people going through difficult times. At a young age, she went from tragedy to triumph. Angelica overcame life-threatening double pneumonia when she was only four years old, which resulted in sepsis and multiple organ failure. Angelica's mother, Eva, donated one of her kidneys to save Angelica's life. Once Angelica received a clean bill of health, she began paying forward her miracle story by donating her time and talent to raise funds and awareness for deserving non-profits.

As a recording artist, Angelica loves to express herself through music and sing about her extraordinary life experiences. It was Angelica's personal journey that inspired her to write her debut single "Feel The Magic."

"We all go through ups and downs and when you feel lost and lonely, it can be easy to give up hope and stop trying. But, you have to remember there's a spark in you. You just have to find it and let it shine for all to see. I wrote "Feel the Magic" as a reminder to myself and my fans that even when things get tough, you just have to believe in yourself and know that you'll get through it!", said Angelica Hale.

Angelica is excited to premiere her music video for "Feel The Magic" tonight, May 10th at 7PM EDT on YouTube and Facebook. Angelica will host a Facebook live Q&A after the premiere.

The future is bright for Angelica Hale who has big dreams to follow in the footsteps of incredible female artists like Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys and Ariana Grande. She's grateful for every moment of this magical ride and to continue to make music her fans love.

About Angelica Hale

Angelica Hale is an inspiring 11-year old singer-songwriter and actress from Atlanta, Georgia who was a fan favorite on Season 12 of America's Got Talent in 2017 and America's Got Talent: The Champions in 2019. After receiving the Golden Buzzer from Chris Hardwick and Howie Mandel, Angelica's star was quickly on the rise.

She was a featured performer in the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in 2017 and has also appeared on Little Big Shots (twice), the Today Show, Access Hollywood, Harry, Pickler & Ben, and many others.

She has performed at high-profile events all over the world, performing for Michelle Obama, George W. Bush, David Foster, Quincy Jones, and John Legend. Most recently, Angelica performed for all the NFL team owners at Super Bowl LIII, and she frequently performs anthems and halftime-shows at events for MLB, NFL, NHL, and NBA. Angelica is also an actress, voice-over artist, and member of the SAG-AFTRA guild. In 2018, Angelica made her feature film debut in "American Reject" alongside Billy Ray Cyrus, Keala Settle and Rebecca Black. Angelica was excited to voice a guest-starring role in the upcoming Disney series "T.O.T.S."

Angelica's battle with life-threatening health issues was the catalyst for using her voice as a powerful way to help others. Angelica is honored to serve as the first kid ambassador of the National Kidney Foundation, ambassador of the Sepsis Alliance, and celebrity advocate for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

