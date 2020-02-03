Angelini Pharma, Inc. U.S. Launches First Infection Prevention Portfolio

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelini Pharma Inc. U.S., an international healthcare company headquartered in Maryland, is tackling the epidemic of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) with their new line of infection prevention products.

HAIs continue to cause preventable complications and poor patient outcomes. HAIs cause more patient deaths every year than breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer.

With Angelini's new portfolio, designed to be used across the care continuum, they are addressing the "why" behind the issue and providing solutions. "One of the key reasons for the difficulty to prevent HAIs is compliance," says President and General Manager, Philippe Befferal." We identified an unmet need -- products must be better tolerated, easily accessible, and more convenient for staff to use. We have products that people will want to use, making it easier to comply with disinfection protocols."

Hand disinfection is the #1 way to prevent HAIs. Aniosgel, their hospital strength hand sanitizer, addresses the reason why healthcare providers only wash their hands 50% of the time. Providers cite hand sanitizers dry, crack, and irritate their skin, causing handwashing avoidance. Aniosgel offers a solution, providing anti-irritant ingredients formulated with 3 natural moisturizers. Staff now have a powerfully effective hand sanitizer that is gentle on their skin. You don't have to sacrifice one need for the other.

Angelini's Alcavis Bleach Wipes are individual premoistened wipes that are easily portable and reachable to disinfect bed rails, I.V. poles, walkers, and wheelchairs, etc. as well as blood spills. They are powerful enough to eradicate C. difficile, S. aureus, S. enterica, P. aeruginosa, TB & HIV: Viral, MRSA and VRE. The blech wipes are CDC & OSHA compliant.

"Our focus is to deliver high quality products, relevant education, and simple solutions to the medical community for one purpose only – saving patient lives," says Befferal.

For more information or to provide these products in your facility, contact Customer Service at customerservice.us@angelinipharma.com.

About Angelini Pharma Inc.

Established 100-years ago, Angelini Pharmaceuticals has grown to become an international leader in saving patient lives. Two decades ago, American-based Angelini Pharma Inc. was created in Maryland. As a dominant leader in dialysis infection control, they have broadened their portfolio to combat the crisis of healthcare-acquired infections. To learn more, visit Angelini's new website, www.angelini-us.com.

SOURCE Angelini Pharma Inc.