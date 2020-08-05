Angelman Syndrome Industry Outlook to 2030: Key Regional Market Projections and Epidemiology Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Angelman Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Angelman Syndrome in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The report provides analysis regarding current treatment practices, emerging drugs like Gaboxadol, potential therapies, market share of the individual therapies, historical, current and forecasted Angelman Syndrome market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.



The report also covers current Angelman Syndrome treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



In the US, the cases of Angelman Syndrome were found to be 21,715 in 2017. Moreover, the diagnosed cases of Angelman Syndrome were reported to be 19,543 in the United States. The United States accounts for the highest diagnosed cases of Angelman Syndrome.



According to the publisher, the total prevalent population of Angelman Syndrome in seven major markets was 57,716 in 2017. These cases are expected to increase with a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the highest Prevalent Cases of Angelman Syndrome cases.



Drug Chapters



Drug chapter segment of the Angelman Syndrome report encloses the detailed analysis of Angelman Syndrome pipeline drug. It also helps to understand the Angelman Syndrome clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements of included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Treatment is focused entirely on the management of symptoms and supporting the health and well-being of the affected child or adult. The management of Angelman Syndrome revolves around the appropriate therapies for the physical and neurological problems encountered in the condition and provision for the special educational needs, given the precise cognitive profiles and behavioral features of the condition. Ovid Therapeutics' Gaboxadol is one of the therapies in the pipeline.



Market Outlook



The Angelman Syndrome market size is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the largest Angelman Syndrome market size with USD 110 million in 2017, while Spain had the smallest market size of Angelman Syndrome with USD 16 million in 2017.



Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs in the Angelman Syndrome market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Angelman Syndrome market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sale of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allow the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



The dynamics of Angelman Syndrome market is anticipated to experience a positive shift in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies.



Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Angelman Syndrome key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of Angelman Syndrome collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing, patent details and other information for Angelman Syndrome emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In a report, we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



KOL - Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in Angelman Syndrome domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Angelman Syndrome Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that include - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, Angelman Syndrome market scenario is expected to alter across the 7 MM due to launch of novel therapies with new mechanisms of action considering the high unmet medical need.

In-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Companies Mentioned



Ovid Therapeutics

GeneTx Biotherapeutics

PTC Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics

StrideBio

