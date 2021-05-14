ANGEL'S ENVY® To Release Limited-Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished In Madeira Casks Ahead Of Father's Day

Between May 21 and May 25, ANGEL'S ENVY 500 Main members can enter a lottery to win the chance to purchase the release ahead of public sale. A total of 600 bottles will be reserved for the 500 Main lottery; the randomly-selected winners will be notified on May 28. Early purchasers will be able to pick up their bottles beginning on June 3 at ANGEL'S ENVY's downtown Louisville distillery. Public sale (limit one per customer) will begin on June 6 at 1PM ET, with approximately 400 bottles available at ANGEL'S ENVY's distillery and limited quantities available at select retailers in KY, NY, CA, FL, TN, IL and TX .

"There's deep history and craftsmanship involved in the production of Madeira wine, so my sons and I knew we wanted to tap into that to create something special for our Cellar Collection. We took a trip to the island in 2015 and tried more than 30 varieties until we found the perfect casks that would lend both the dryness of a good sherry and the richness of tawny port to our bourbon," said Wes Henderson, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of ANGEL'S ENVY. "This release, like all of Angel's Envy's whiskeys, was a family effort, so it feels only right to share this bourbon with our fans in celebration of Father's Day."

With notes of baked raisin, toasted oak and almond, this special release is born of a blend of whiskeys that is finished for a year in Madeira casks. While most Madeira-finished whiskeys typically spend three to six months in barrels to pick up the fruit notes from the wine, ANGEL'S ENVY extended its finishing period to add deeper wood notes and an extra layer of complexity. The result is a vibrant whiskey that offers notes of caramelized banana, brown sugar, raisins, almonds and faint cherry on the nose, as well as notes of oak, grass, smoke, leather, chocolate and dried cherries on the palate. The finish lingers with notes of almond and hazelnut.

Suggested retail price for a 750ml bottle, which may vary by market, is $229.99. For more information, visit www.angelsenvy.com/whiskey/madeira-cask/ .

About ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is a Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys. Co-founded in 2010 by the late Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson and his son Wes Henderson, it began as a passion project that combined their family's deep-rooted passion for and knowledge of the industry with an innovative outlook on bourbon making and finishing. Today, Wes Henderson and his sons Kyle, Andrew, Connor and Spencer Henderson continue the family legacy, working together to produce ANGEL'S ENVY's core offerings – Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels and Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened the doors to its distillery in 2016 – it was the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville and is located at 500 East Main Street. The company distributes to all 50 U.S. states and several select international markets as of February 2020. ANGEL'S ENVY is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

