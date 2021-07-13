Angels United Foundation's Lilit Muradyan Helping Women Shatter That Glass Ceiling

RESEDA, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilit Muradyan, the founder of the Angels United Foundation, is dedicated to improving women's lives by empowering them to become strong and independent women and helping them find the right path that works for them. With several programs, the foundation ensures women have equal opportunities and the inner-confidence to navigate their own lives.

ANGELS UNITED help Lilit develop a voice after years of hard work, strife and determination. Now that she has it, Lilit is no longer silent about the plight of women. Her programs offer therapy, fashion advice, mental health support groups, mothers on a mission and workplace savviness, Lilit Muradyan is leading a new age of fearless women who in turn help one woman at a time along the way to empowerment, regaining direction, and spreading love. Lilit has felt immeasurable pain and pulled herself out of depression, anxiety, regaining self-love. In Jack Welch's words "Lilit is leading women to grow themselves and shine brighter every day.

Lilit's immense effort into empowering women and the improvement of the entire humanity has not gone unnoticed by notable organizations, including the Wall Street Journal who sees her as a leading figure in the recovery industry in the country. This is no surprise because with Lilit's help, more women are discovering their power and know it is okay to dream and wake up with a purpose that they absolutely want to pursue and not take 'no' for an answer. They are finding their way through Lilit and Angels United's numerous projects that include the Licasa treatment center in Reseda California, offering daily therapy to support mental health and a 7-Star recovery and residential center in San Fernando offering intensive recovery from substance abuse.

