Angiographic Catheters Market to record USD 584.14 Mn incremental growth; North America to have significant share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Angiographic Catheters Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 584.14 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period. North America will emerge as the dominant market for angiographic catheters, occupying 41% of the global market share. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market growth across regions, product launches, successful strategies adopted by vendors, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report
Technavio categorizes the global angiographic catheters market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.
The global angiographic catheters market is fragmented. The market comprises some well-established prominent players. Several market players and research institutes have been involved in research and development activities related to angiographic catheters. The vendors are focusing on improving the surface properties of angiographic catheters. The report identifies Alvimedica, AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., BVM Medical Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc, Cook Medical LLC, Haemonetics Corp., InSitu Technologies Inc., McKesson Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., OSCOR Inc., Siemens AG, Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp. as major market participants.
The market is driven by rapidly increasing CVD cases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
The global angiographic catheters market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- ASCs
Hospitals are the key end-users in the angiographic catheters market. The increasing burden of coronary heart disease and the concentration of large players are driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
North America will emerge as dominant region, occupying 41% of the global market share over the forecast period. The increased use of cutting-edge technology and the concentration of important industry participants are driving the growth of the angiographic catheters market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The angiographic catheters market report covers the following areas:
- Angiographic Catheters Market Size
- Angiographic Catheters Market Trends
- Angiographic Catheters Market Industry Analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist angiographic catheters market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the angiographic catheters market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the angiographic catheters market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of angiographic catheters market vendors
|
Angiographic Catheters Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 584.14 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.34
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, China, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alvimedica, AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., BVM Medical Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc, Cook Medical LLC, Haemonetics Corp., InSitu Technologies Inc., McKesson Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., OSCOR Inc., Siemens AG, Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
