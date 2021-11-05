Angioma Alliance Among Several Rare Disease Organizations to be Awarded $600,000 Grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to Advance Rare Disease Research

Rare disease is not rare. As many as 7,000 rare diseases affect 400 million people globally. The Rare As One Project is committed to uniting rare disease patient advocates in their quest for cures.

With today's announcement, the Angioma Alliance was announced as one of several patient-driven rare disease organizations that will join the initial 30 grantee organizations awarded in February 2020 as part of the " Rare As One Network ." Funding from these grants will support the Angioma Alliance's mission to inform, support, and mobilize those affected by cavernous angioma (abnormal blood vessels in the brain that can hemorrhage and cause stroke or seizure at any age), and drive research for better treatments and a cure. Funding will also be used to advance the development of an international, patient-led collaborative research network surrounding cavernous angioma, strengthen organizational capacity, convene their communities, and align patients and researchers towards shared priorities.

"Angioma Alliance seeks to reduce barriers to cavernous angioma (CCM) diagnosis and improve care in all settings, for all people. This generous grant award and the tools offered by CZI will allow us to create the infrastructure needed to advance research and accelerate the cure for CCM" – Connie Lee, Founder, Angioma Alliance

As a non-profit organization, the Angioma Alliance develops and executes strategic, creative, high-return interventions as a model for rare diseases. For more information on the Angioma Alliance, please visit https://www.angioma.org/about-angioma-alliance/role-of-angioma-alliance-faq/

About the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative was founded in 2015 to help solve some of society's toughest challenges — from eradicating disease and improving education to addressing the needs of our local communities. Our mission is to build a more inclusive, just, and healthy future for everyone. For more information, please visit www.chanzuckerberg.com.

About Angioma Alliance

Angioma Alliance, founded in 2002, is a national 501c3 nonprofit patient advocacy and research organization whose mission is to inform, support, and empower individuals affected by cavernous angioma and drive research for better treatments and a cure. For more information about Angioma Alliance and cavernous angiomas, visit http://www.Angioma.org.

