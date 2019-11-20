ANGUS Chemical Company Announces Commercial Availability Of TRIS AMINO™ Tromethamine Crystals From Newly Expanded Manufacturing Facility In Germany

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGUS Chemical Company ("ANGUS" or "Company"), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty and fine chemicals, today announced the availability of the first commercial volumes of TRIS AMINO™ tromethamine crystals from the Company's newly expanded manufacturing facility in Ibbenbüren, Germany.

Today, ANGUS is the world's largest and only fully integrated manufacturer of tromethamine. The addition of new TRIS AMINO production capacity at the Company's existing Ibbenbüren site provides the market with a second ANGUS manufacturing source for TRIS AMINO crystals, further enhancing supply chain continuity and security for its customers.

"We continue to address the regional and global needs of our life sciences and industrial customers through investments and product innovation," said David Neuberger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This most recent capacity expansion builds on ANGUS' decades-long commitment to underwrite fast-growing global demand for TRIS AMINO tromethamine. Within the last five years, we have doubled TRIS AMINO capacity and further enhanced our integrated quality management system to ensure that ANGUS is well-positioned to meet the demanding supply, quality and compliance standards of the life sciences and industrial markets that require this essential chemistry."

ANGUS' state-of-the-art production facility in Ibbenbüren is designed to the highest standards and, once full capacity is brought online in 2020, will include cGMP compliant manufacturing that adheres to current IPEC excipient guidelines to support commercialization of the Company's next generation of high-purity and multi-compendial TRIS AMINO products for the life sciences and personal care markets.

For additional information, visit angus.com, or contact an ANGUS representative in your region at info@angus.com.

ABOUT ANGUS CHEMICAL COMPANY

ANGUS Chemical Company is a leading global specialty and fine chemical company dedicated to the development of novel chemistries that deliver enhanced product and process performance across a wide range of applications in biotechnology, paints and coatings, personal care, metalworking fluids, energy and other industrial markets. The company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in Sterlington, Louisiana, USA, and Ibbenbüren, Germany. ANGUS serves its global customers through six regional Customer Applications Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The company is privately owned by Golden Gate Capital and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit angus.com.

Follow ANGUS on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

ANGUS Media Relations

Scott C. Johnson

+1 847-808-3769

scjohnson@angus.com

SOURCE ANGUS Chemical Company

Related Links

http://www.angus.com

