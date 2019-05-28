ANGUS Chemical Company Launches Storefront On Amazon For TRIS AMINO™ Tromethamine Buffers

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGUS Life Sciences, a business of ANGUS Chemical Company ("ANGUS" or the "Company") and the leading global manufacturer of TRIS AMINO™ tromethamine buffers, today announced the launch of the ANGUS storefront on Amazon.com. The new storefront offers top-selling grades of the Company's TRIS AMINO™ buffers in convenient, easy-to-handle one- and five-kilogram packaging, supported by enhanced product content and full quality documentation.

"As the inventor and world's only fully integrated manufacturer of the tromethamine molecule, we're thrilled to provide research and development, and purchasing departments with a streamlined channel for securing their supply of ANGUS' TRIS AMINO buffers, straight from the original source," said Laura Kaepplinger, Global Segment Leader for Life Sciences at ANGUS. "Amazon is a digital destination that shoppers know and trust, and the TRIS AMINO products available on the ANGUS storefront are securely stocked in Amazon warehouses for short lead-time and delivery and are eligible for the Amazon Prime* service."

The ANGUS storefront is currently only available for purchase and delivery of the following ANGUS products in the U.S.:

TRIS AMINO™ Ultra Pure USP/EP Grade

TRIS AMINO™ Ultra Pure USP/EP Molecular Biology Grade

TRIS AMINO™ Buffer ACS Grade

TRIS AMINO™ HCl Prime

TRIS HCl Ultra Pure Molecular Biology Grade

The Company expects to expand this service to other geographies in the future based on market demand. To access the ANGUS storefront on Amazon.com, visit: https://www.amazon.com/angus.

ABOUT ANGUS LIFE SCIENCES

ANGUS Life Sciences, the world's only fully integrated manufacturer of TRIS AMINO™ buffers, provides high-quality production chemicals for biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications. With complete raw material traceability, reliable supply, specialized testing, and custom packaging solutions, ANGUS Life Sciences is dedicated to providing only the best products for R&D, scale-up and production.

ABOUT ANGUS CHEMICAL COMPANY

ANGUS Chemical Company is a leading global specialty and fine chemical company dedicated to the development of novel chemistries that deliver enhanced product and process performance across a wide range of applications in biotechnology, paints and coatings, personal care, metalworking fluids, energy and other industrial markets. The company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in Sterlington, Louisiana, USA, and Ibbenbüren, Germany. ANGUS serves its global customers through six regional Customer Applications Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The company is privately owned by Golden Gate Capital and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit angus.com.

*A registered trademark of Amazon Technologies, Inc.

