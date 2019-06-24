Anheuser-Busch Shareholder Alert: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Investors

The lawsuit alleges that unbeknownst to investors, Anheuser-Busch and its executives misled them about the Company's finances, including the sustainability of Anheuser-Busch's dividends. The lawsuit also alleges that Anheuser-Busch issued a steady stream of materially false and misleading reassurances about Anheuser-Busch's deleveraging efforts, cost cutting measures, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) growth, the sufficiency of its liquidity and its debt maturity profile during the time period of March 1, 2018 to October 24, 2018. Further, the lawsuit alleges that when the truth was disclosed to investors on October 25, 2018, the price of Anheuser-Busch ADS declined approximately 9.5%, from $82.25 per ADS to $74.54 per ADS, erasing approximately $15 billion of the Company's market capitalization and shareholder value. BUD shareholders lost billions of dollars.

If you have purchased at least 500 shares of Anheuser-Busch ADSs (NYSE: BUD), you may have a claim for damages and you may be eligible to seek a position in the case as a lead plaintiff. Please contact the Azar Law Firm's shareholder rights team at securities@fdazar.com, or call 844-241-9475. Interested Anheuser-Busch shareholders have until August 20, 2019 to apply to be lead plaintiff. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Azar Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing individual shareholders and institutional investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of shareholders. The Azar Law Firm is working with Thornton Law Firm LLP in investigating this action. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C.

Related Links

https://fdazar.com

