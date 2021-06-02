Anheuser-Busch Teams Up with the White House to Support Goal of Getting 70% of Adults Partially Vaccinated by July 4th

ST. LOUIS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anheuser-Busch, the country's leading brewer, today announced a national campaign with the White House to help meet President Biden's goal of encouraging as many Americans as possible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4th. With many parts of the country in a pivotal transition phase, the brewer is doubling down on its pledge to use its unique capabilities and deep connection to consumers to lead a strong and safe recovery by encouraging consumers to get their vaccines with its biggest beer giveaway in history.

"At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much. This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal," said Michel Doukeris, CEO, Anheuser-Busch. "We pride ourselves on stepping up both in times of need and in times of great celebration, and the past year has been no different. As we look ahead to brighter days with renewed optimism, we are proud to work alongside the White House to make a meaningful impact for our country, our communities and our consumers."

As part of Anheuser-Busch's " Let's Grab A Beer " initiative aimed at playing an active role in the country's recovery and making the moments that we come together over a beer even better, the brewer will offer its biggest beer giveaway ever to give eligible adults another reason to get their vaccines by July 4th. When the nation reaches the White House's goal of 70% of adults partially vaccinated, Anheuser-Busch will buy America's next round of beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage or other A-B product* – inclusive of over 100 brands – to enjoy with family and friends. Adults 21+ will simply upload a picture of themselves in their favorite place to grab a beer, whether with friends at their favorite local bar and restaurant or with family in their very own backyard at MyCooler.com/Beer to enter to receive a beer on A-B.

"For us, everything begins and ends with people, and consumers are at the center of everything we do," said Marcel Marcondes, CMO, Anheuser-Busch. "Since last March, we've been focused on pivoting all our plans in order to ensure that our brands remained relevant and meaningful, through tangible actions. And now that we are at this pivotal moment where people are excited to be together again, it only makes sense that we would unite our full portfolio and take this action to encourage people to get vaccinated. There's never been a better time to be able to say, 'let's grab a beer.'"

Today's announcement is also another way Anheuser-Busch is using its unique capabilities in support of COVID-19 safety and recovery. In addition to producing and donating hand sanitizer to support critical relief and safety efforts, the brewer's brands have also stepped up to provide consumers a sense of joy, comfort and normalcy. Most recently, Budweiser, celebrated National Beer Day with a reminder that COVID-19 vaccines can help bring people back together in a film that marked the next chapter of the partnership between Budweiser and the Ad Council COVID Collaborative's COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative. The King of Beers also rewarded those 21+ who showed proof of vaccination with a "Beer on Bud". To bring back some much-needed fun and be sure everyone across America has the best summer ever, Bud Light introduced the "Bud Light Summer Stimmy"– a proposal designed to hook 21+ fans up with prizes worth up to a total of $10 million.

To help prepare the on-premise for safe and successful re-openings, the brewer joined the National Restaurant Association's Restaurant Revival Campaign as the exclusive beer partner, and through Stella Artois, committed $2.25 million to the ServSafe Dining Commitment. The partnership with the National Restaurant Association was part of Anheuser-Busch's broader commitment to lifting up the bar and restaurant industry. In addition to donating over $5 million in partnership with the U.S. Bartenders Guild, the James Beard Foundation and others, the brewer's brands highlighted local restaurants that were "Open for Takeout," and encouraged consumers to safety return to the on-premise with "Your Table Is Ready," in addition to other programs.

Earlier this year, as part of its commitment to leading the recovery, Anheuser-Busch announced it is planning to invest more than $1 billion over the next two years in its facilities to drive economic prosperity in communities across the U.S., further fortify its operations, and strengthen connections to its consumers. The brewer has since announced several significant investments as part of that commitment, including nearly $300 million to produce Stella Artois in the U.S. and $100 million in its St. Louis brewery to support domestic operations for EverGrain, an innovative barley ingredient company.

Read more about Anheuser-Busch's support of COVID-19 recovery efforts here.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

*LET'S GRAB A BEER GIVEAWAY. No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents (excluding AL, CA & TX residents) 21+. Begins when 70% of U.S. adults receive at least one (1) COVID-19 vaccine dose as determined by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") and ends at 11:59 EDT on the seventh (7th) day following the date that the CDC confirms that 70% of adults have received at least one (1) COVID-19 vaccine, or until all prizes have been awarded, whichever comes first. See Official Rules at MyCooler.com/beer for prizes and details. Void where prohibited. Prize is a $5.00 virtual debit card that can be used to purchase one (1) Anheuser-Busch product.

