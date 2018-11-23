Aniara Diagnostica launches hit-assay.com providing specific products for detection of Heparin induced Thrombocytopenia

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniara Diagnostica, a multi-national distributor of diagnostic and research agents, as well as screening tools, has strengthened its commitment to meeting today's highest standards for product quality and cost-efficient delivery. Recently the company announced a new site hit-assay.com which highlights the availability of standardized ELISA Methods for the detection of Heparin-dependent antibodies.

ZYMUTEST™ HIA IgG

Enzyme Immuno-assay (HIT) designed for measuring Heparin-dependent antibodies of the IgG isotype, in human plasma.

ZYMUTEST™ HIA IgG (96 tests) (ARK040A)

ZYMUTEST™ HIA MonoStrip IgG (32 tests) (ARK041A)

ZYMUTEST™ HIA IgGAM

The ZYMUTEST™ HIA IgGAM kit is a screening assay that measures globally human heparin-dependent antibodies of the IgG, IgM or IgA isotypes.

ZYMUTEST™ HIA IgGAM (96 tests) (ARK040D)

ZYMUTEST™ HIA MonoStrip IgGAM (32 tests) (ARK041D)

Aniara Distributes Hyphen BioMed's entire line of diagnostic and research reagents for Thrombosis, Hemostasis, and Autoimmunity.

The entire Aniara product line is available for purchase at www.aniara.com. The Company distributes products in North America, Central America, South America, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Iceland.

