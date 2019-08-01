Anil Kapoor Is Malabar Gold & Diamonds' New Brand Ambassador

Anil Kapoor will be seen in the new TV commercial series by Malabar Gold & Diamonds named 'Malabar Promises' which will be released soon. Malabar Gold & Diamonds already have Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Miss World Manushi Chhillar (2017) as their Brand Ambassadors.

"We are happy to welcome Mr. Anil Kapoor to the Malabar Family. We have been associating with Mr. Anil Kapoor over the last 5 years for various store inaugurations, so this was a natural progression of our relationship. His fame and recognition in India as well as globally will undoubtedly complement and strengthen our communication strategy to achieve the aggressive expansion plans we have in India as we as globally," said Mr. MP Ahammed, Chairman – Malabar Group.

"I only endorse brands that I believe in and can support, as it comes with a lot of responsibility," says Anil Kapoor on the occasion. "I am humbled & thrilled that a brand like Malabar Gold & Diamonds has shown faith in me and chosen me as the face of their brand. I have attended many inauguration events of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in India & abroad so this is like a big warm homecoming for me."

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. Established in 1993 in the Indian state of Kerala, Malabar Gold & Diamonds today has a strong retail network of 250 outlets across 10 countries, 14 wholesale units in addition to offices, design centers and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East & USA. With an annual turnover of $4.51 billion, the company currently ranks one among the largest jewellery retailers globally. The company plans major expansion in international market includes new territories such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia, Canada, Egypt and Turkey etc.

SOURCE Malabar Gold & Diamonds