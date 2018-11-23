Animal Dermatology Clinic Marina Del Rey Announces Dr. Austin Richman, DVM, Achieves Diplomate Status with the American College of Veterinary Dermatology

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Dermatology Clinic Marina Del Rey announces Dr. Austin Richman has achieved Diplomate status with the American College of Veterinary Dermatology (ACVD).

Dr. Austin Richman earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Florida in 2015. It was during his studies when he adopted a Shar Pei with many dermatologic issues that he developed a special interest in dermatology. Prior to accepting a Residency position at Animal Dermatology Clinic in 2015, he completed a rigorous one-year rotating internship at VCA Norwalk/Shoreline Emergency and Specialty Hospitals in Connecticut. Dr. Richman obtained Diplomate status with the American College of Veterinary Dermatology (ACVD) in November 2018.

"I am thrilled to have achieved Diplomate status with the ACVD. It's an amazing feeling to have achieved this goal after years of hard work. Having trained with some of the world's most renowned dermatologists has helped me achieve this goal and equipped me with the very best knowledge to serve my clients and patients. I look forward to contributing to the group and the profession as a diplomate, " says Dr. Austin Richman of Animal Dermatology Clinic Marina Del Rey

Dr. Richman, alongside his Animal Dermatology Clinic resident-mates, Drs. Nellie Choi, Alicia Webb-Milum, and Meagan (Rock) Painter join an elite group of 324 veterinarians that have acquired diplomate status with the ACVD. The American College of Veterinary Dermatology is an organization formed under the auspices of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) to certify veterinarians with extensive post-graduate training as specialists in dermatology. The college is charged by the AVMA to maintain the highest standard of training and certification.

To become a board-certified veterinary dermatologist, a veterinarian must complete at least 2 years of postgraduate residency training in an institution accredited by the ACVD, publish original research in the field of animal dermatology, demonstrate superior case management, and pass a comprehensive two-day examination.

Founded in 1980 by Dr. Craig Griffin, Animal Dermatology Clinic has the distinction of being the first privately owned clinic approved by the American College of Veterinary Dermatology to provide a residency program and is the largest group of veterinary dermatologists across the globe. Since 1980, Animal Dermatology Clinic has expanded to include nine full-time clinics and over 20 satellite locations in California, Oregon, Kentucky, Indiana, and Georgia, in addition to several full-time and satellite locations in Western Australia and New Zealand. Portland, Oregon is the newest location to join the group. For more information please visit, http://www.animaldermatology.com.

SOURCE Animal Dermatology Clinic

Related Links

https://www.animaldermatology.com

