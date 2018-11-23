Animal Dermatology Clinic Pasadena Announces Dr. Nellie Choi, BSc BVM, Achieves Diplomate Status with the American College of Veterinary Dermatology

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Dermatology Clinic Pasadena announces Dr. Nellie Choi has achieved Diplomate status with the American College of Veterinary Dermatology (ACVD).

Dr. Nellie Choi earned her Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery from Murdoch University in Perth, Western Australia, in 2009. Prior to accepting a residency position at Animal Dermatology Clinic in 2015, she worked in general practice for five years. Dr. Choi obtained Diplomate status with the American College of Veterinary Dermatology (ACVD) in November 2018.

"I am very happy to achieve Diplomate status with the ACVD. I could not have done this without my fellow residents, mentors, and patients, from whom I have learned so much," says Dr. Nellie Choi of Animal Dermatology Clinic Pasadena

Dr. Choi, alongside her Animal Dermatology Clinic resident-mates, Drs. Austin Richman, Alicia Webb-Milum, and Meagan (Rock) Painter join an elite group of 324 veterinarians that have acquired diplomate status with the ACVD.

The American College of Veterinary Dermatology is an organization formed under the auspices of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) to certify veterinarians with extensive post-graduate training as specialists in dermatology. The college is charged by the AVMA to maintain the highest standard of training and certification.

To become a board-certified veterinary dermatologist, a veterinarian must complete at least 2 years of postgraduate residency training in an institution accredited by the ACVD, publish original research in the field of animal dermatology, demonstrate superior case management, and pass a comprehensive two-day examination.

Founded in 1980 by Dr. Craig Griffin, Animal Dermatology Clinic has the distinction of being the first privately owned clinic approved by the American College of Veterinary Dermatology to provide a residency program and is the largest group of veterinary dermatologists across the globe. Since 1980, Animal Dermatology Clinic has expanded to include nine full-time clinics and over 20 satellite locations in California, Oregon, Kentucky, Indiana, and Georgia, in addition to several full-time and satellite locations in Western Australia and New Zealand. Portland, Oregon is the newest location to join the group. For more information please visit, http://www.animaldermatology.com.

