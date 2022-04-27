Animal Dermatology Group to Acquire Southeast Veterinary Dermatology

Expands National Presence with Addition of Nine Leading Practices across Three States

IRVINE, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. ("ADG"), the largest group of veterinary specialist dermatologists in the U.S., today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Southeast Veterinary Dermatology & Ear Clinic ("SVDEC"), a leading veterinary specialty dermatology business serving North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

SVDEC's high-quality care and specialty services will expand ADG's footprint to [14] states across the country and adds [nine] exceptional doctors to its growing, industry-leading network, underscoring ADG's commitment to developing a significant national presence to support its veterinary dermatology clients.

Founded in 2005 by Dr. Randy Thomas, Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Dermatology, SVDEC provides high-quality specialized care to its patients in the Southeast. Dr. Thomas and his team of eight board-certified veterinarians will continue to provide unmatched care at SVDEC's existing locations under the ADG brand. SVDEC currently has four primary locations in Mount Pleasant, Greenville, and Columbia, South Carolina, as well as Charlotte, North Carolina, with additional satellite practices in Asheville, Denver and Hickory, North Carolina, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia.

"We are very excited to welcome the Southeast Veterinary Dermatology team to the ADG family," said Steven Mrha, Chief Executive Officer of ADG. "The demand for specialty dermatology care for pets continues to grow and we look forward to partnering with Dr. Thomas and his talented team to deliver high-quality care to our valued customers. We are committed to identifying new expansion and acquisition opportunities in key markets, to partner with and expand our team of best-in-class specialists and provide the most advanced, personalized, and high-quality pet patient care."

"This partnership with ADG will allow us to continue to develop practices in underserved markets, support the training of new veterinary dermatology residents, and leverage the extensive resources of the ADG platform to continue delivering unsurpassed veterinary dermatology services," said Dr. Thomas. "Our shared views and deep commitment to superior patient care made for a natural partnership."

About Animal Dermatology Group

Animal Dermatology Group ("ADG") is the largest veterinary dermatology business in the U.S., providing the highest quality care to pets with acute and chronic skin conditions. ADG currently has 57 doctors supporting over 40 primary and satellite locations where its specialists are actively involved in providing clinical care, research and academic training. For more information, please visit www.animaldermatology.com.

