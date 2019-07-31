Animal Disinfectants Industry Worth $4.4 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Animal Disinfectants Market by Type (Iodine, Lactic Acid, Hydrogen peroxide, Phenolic Acid), Application (Dairy Cleaning, Swine, Poultry, Equine, Dairy and Ruminants, Aquaculture), Form (Liquid, Dry), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Animal Disinfectants Market is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2025 and was estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2019, recording a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019. The major factors driving the animal disinfectants market include the increasing incidences of diseases in livestock. In addition, increasing introduction of regulations pertaining to animal hygiene across the globe reflects positively on the market growth.

The iodine segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the animal disinfectants market during the forecast period.

The iodine segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment as many forms of iodine are used in disinfectants for animal health and food processing. The natural properties of iodine ensure its applicability in other applications, including biological applications. Iodine is increasingly available in seaweeds, which are its most common commercial source.

The liquid segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the animal disinfectants market during the forecast period, due to the increased logistical advantage associated with the segment.

The liquid segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Liquid animal disinfectants are highly effective against different types of virulent organisms. Additionally, liquid disinfectants include a wide range of applications, including footbaths, foot dips, foam-based sprays, aerial disinfection, and water-system disinfection procedures. These disinfectants also differ on the basis of the chemical concentrate and their application. Due to these factors, the liquid segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to account for the largest share in the animal disinfectants market during the forecast period.

The European market accounted for the largest share in 2019; this market is majorly driven by France, which is a major market for animal disinfectants. France is among the leading producers of livestock in the European Union. According to the French Ministry of Agriculture, pasture lands account for 25% of the country's land use and comprise 198,000 cattle farms and 250,000 livestock farms. France is a leading poultry and cattle producer in the EU and is the third-largest producer of swine and sheep in the region. These animals are distributed all over the country based on their conducive links to the diversity of French geographical, soil, and climate contexts, which differ between different parts of the country, making it one of the largest users of animal disinfectants.

Major vendors in the global animal disinfectants market are Neogen Corporation (US), GEA Group (Germany), Zoetis Inc. (US), Lanxees AG (Germany), Kersia Group (France), Virox Animal Health (US), CID Lines (Belgium), Theseo Group (France), Evans Vanodine (UK), Krka (Slovenia), Diversey Inc. (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Fink-Tec GmbH (Germany), Laboratoire M2 (Canada), and DeLaval Inc. (Sweden).

