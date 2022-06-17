Animal Feed Additives Market Size to Reach USD 8.39 Billion Globally by 2026 at 6.27% CAGR | Technavio

Our animal feed additives market report covers the following areas:

Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

.Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods plc, Biochem additives, and product mbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Jefo, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Lawleys Inc., Novozymes AS, Novus International Inc., Nutreco NV, Solvay SA, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding AS and International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The rise in global meat consumption, growing demand for feed additives owing to rising disease outbreaks in livestock & increasing investments, and focus on expanding production capabilities will offer immense growth opportunities.

Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Poultry



Ruminants



Swine



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

61% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for animal feed additives in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

and India are the key markets for animal feed additives in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for poultry and other meat products will facilitate the animal feed additives market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

For more highlights on the region - Click Now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Animal Feed Additives Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Animal Feed Additives Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Animal Feed Additives Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Animal Feed Additives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.97 Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods plc, Biochem additives and product mbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Jefo, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Lawleys Inc., Novozymes AS, Novus International Inc., Nutreco NV, Solvay SA, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, and International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Animal Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Animal Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Animal Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Animal Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Animal Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Animal Type

5.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Poultry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Poultry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Ruminants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ruminants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Swine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Swine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Animal Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Animal Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Ukraine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Ukraine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Ukraine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Ukraine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Ukraine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Exhibit 101: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Alltech Inc.

Exhibit 105: Alltech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Alltech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Alltech Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 108: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Associated British Foods plc

Exhibit 113: Associated British Foods plc - Overview



Exhibit 114: Associated British Foods plc - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Associated British Foods plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Associated British Foods plc - Segment focus

10.7 BASF SE

Exhibit 117: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 118: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 119: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 120: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.8 Biochem additives and product mbH

Exhibit 122: Biochem additives and product mbH - Overview



Exhibit 123: Biochem additives and product mbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Biochem additives and product mbH - Key offerings

10.9 Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Exhibit 125: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Key offerings

10.10 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 128: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Chr. Hansen Holding AS

Exhibit 132: Chr. Hansen Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 133: Chr. Hansen Holding AS - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Chr. Hansen Holding AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Chr. Hansen Holding AS - Segment focus

10.12 Corbion NV

Exhibit 136: Corbion NV - Overview



Exhibit 137: Corbion NV - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Corbion NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Corbion NV - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

