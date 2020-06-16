Animal Feed Additives Market Study, 2020-2027 by Product, Livestock, Region and Vendor - BASF, Cargill, ADM, Koninklijke and Alltech

DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animal Feed Additives [By Products - Amino Acids, Antibiotics, Vitamins & Enzymes; By Livestock - Poultry Feeds, Pork Feeds, Cattle Feeds & Aquaculture Feeds; By Region - North America (The US), Europe (The UK & Germany) & Asia Pacific (China & India) Market Outlook 2027]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global animal feed additives market is estimated to be valued at US$ 38 billion in the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% in the period 2019 to 2027.

Growth of the market is driven by factors such rising consumption of meat, growing demand for dairy products, rise in disease outbreak in livestock and growing awareness of animal well-being.



Animal feed additives industry is an imperative part of food chain as it affects various physiological processes of animals which in turn is monumental in maintaining proper animal nutrition. The industry makes a significant contribution to the economic and nutritional well- being of millions of people globally.



Global animal feed additives industry is increasingly witnessing growing demand for feed phytogenic, increasing demand for organic feed additives, mergers and acquisitions, integration across value chain and animal feed additives combinations.



Report Scope



This report provides a detailed analysis of the global animal feed additives market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various product categories. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.



Parameter Description

Base year: 2018

Forecast period: 2020-2027

Market sizing - Revenue in US$ Billions and KT; CAGR for the period 2018 to 2027

Geographical coverage - North America (The US), Asia Pacific ( India & China ) and Europe (The UK & Germany )

(The US), ( & ) and (The UK & ) Vendor scope - BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V. & Alltech

Report coverage - revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

Key Questions Answered



Historical market size in terms of value and volume of animal feed industry industry from 2018 to 2019 in US$ Billions and KT respectively.

Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2020 to 2027 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions and KT.

Revenue forecasts of animal feed additives product types such as Amino Acids, Antibiotics, Vitamins & Enzymes in the period 2020 to 2027 in US$ Billions.

Revenue forecasts of animal feed additives by livestock types such as Poultry, Pork, Cattle & Aquaculture in the period 2020 to 2027 in US$ Billions.

Regional and country analysis of animal feed additives in the period 2018 to 2027 in US$ Billions.

Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that has impact on revenue.

