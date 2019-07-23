Animal Feed Dietary Fibers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Animal Feed Dietary Fibers Market – Overview

Dietary fibers facilitate proper functioning of the intestine's immune system by positively regulating an animal's intestinal flora.Dietary fibers offer various health benefits to ruminants, poultry, swine, and pets.







For ruminants, dietary fiber is a vital part of metabolism in the rumen.A suitable proportioning of fiber fractions enhances the utilization of feed in monogastric animals such as pigs, dogs, cats, and equine.



Animal feed dietary fibers lower the risk of colon inflammation, improve feed conversion, and facilitate better mineralization of bones.



Compound feed, specialty feed, and pet food are the areas of applications of animal feed dietary fibers.Compound feed for swine (pigs) is expected to be a significant application during the forecast period.



Being monogastric animals, feed quality and intestinal health are essential for pigs.According to the researchers from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, inclusion of dietary fibers and reduction of crude protein in pig diets can be an effective nutritional strategy to counteract the negative effects of protein fermentation in the pig gut.



Demand for pork is expected to increase substantially in the next few years. Inclusion of dietary fibers in pig feed is likely to enhance the sustainability of the overall food chain.



Implementation of stringent regulatory framework regarding the nutritive value, quality, compatibility and labelling of the animal feed is projected to boost the demand for animal feed dietary fibers in North America. The upward trend of pet population in the U.S. is also likely to drive the demand for animal feed dietary fibers in the region. For instance, according to the 2017–2018 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), about 68% of the U.S. households, i.e. about 85 million families, own a pet. This is up from 56% of the U.S. households in 1988. In other words, over the last 30 years, pet ownership has risen from 56% to 68% among households in the U.S.



Health benefits of consumption of dietary fibers, increase in awareness about animal health, and rise in demand for animal-derived food products are anticipated to propel the demand for animal feed dietary fibers during the forecast period.Global consumption of meat has been rising.



As per the United Nations (UN), the global population is estimated to surpass 9.6 billion by 2050. Highly populated countries such as China and India are witnessing increased demand for meat products, with expansion of the middle class. However, meat production is a water-intensive process; production of one pound of meat requires between 5,000 and 20,000 liters of water, while production of one pound of wheat requires between 500 and 4,000 liters of waters. Rise in awareness about the environmental impacts of meat production is estimated to restrain the animal feed dietary fibers market to some extent during the forecast period.



Report Coverage:

This report analyzes and forecasts the animal feed dietary fibers market at the global and regional levels.The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2019 to 2027.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global animal feed dietary fibers market.It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for animal feed dietary fibers during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities for the animal feed dietary fibers market at the global and regional levels.



The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global animal feed dietary fibers market.The Porter's Five Forces model for the animal feed dietary fibers market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global animal feed dietary fibers market by segmenting it in terms of type, application, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for animal feed dietary fibers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also encompasses individual application segments of the market in every region.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global animal feed dietary fibers market.Prominent players operating in the market include Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, ADM, Roquette Frères, Associated British Foods plc, J.



RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG, and Ingredion. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the animal feed dietary fibers market for the base year 2018 and the forecast between 2019 and 2027.



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the global animal feed dietary fibers market trends and shares from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments

Consumption of animal feed dietary fibers, by region, and list of manufacturers

Key factors responsible for upcoming opportunities for the animal feed dietary fibers market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that are likely to impact the market outlook and forecast for the global animal feed dietary fibers market between 2019 and 2027

Opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Porters' Five Forces Analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and analyze strengths and weaknesses of competitors in order to obtain strategic position in the market



The global animal feed dietary fibers market has been segmented as follows:



Global Animal Feed Dietary Fibers Market, by Type

Corn

Cereals

Grains

Pine

Potato

Spruce

Others (including vegetables, fruits, and sugar beet pulp, etc.)



Global Animal Feed Dietary Fibers Market, by Application

Pet Food

Compound Feed

Specialty Feed



Global Animal Feed Dietary Fibers Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



