Animal feed market to grow by 4.07% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Increasing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Animal feed market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Feed Market 2022-2026

Vendors : 15+, Including ADDCON GmbH, Ajooni Biotechnology Ltd., Alltech Inc., Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Anpario Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Balchem Corp., BASF SE, Calysta Inc., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, and ForFarmers NV among others.

: 15+, Including ADDCON GmbH, Ajooni Biotechnology Ltd., Alltech Inc., Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Anpario Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Balchem Corp., BASF SE, Calysta Inc., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, and ForFarmers NV among others. Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Animal Type and Geography

To understand more about the animal feed market, request a sample report

From a regional perspective, APAC will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The animal feed market size is estimated to grow by USD 124.89 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.79% according to Technavio.

Animal feed market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Animal feed market - Vendor Insights

The global animal feed market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous small and large vendors. The market is dominated by large global vendors such as Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., and Nutreco NV. These vendors have a vast geographical presence with production facilities located globally. Intense competition and declining profit margins are some of the risk factors affecting vendor operations. Besides, the market is witnessing consolidation, where smaller entities are acquired by or merged with major players. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers high-quality animal feed for all species, including beef, dairy, equine, swine, pets, layers, broilers, rabbits, and shrimp.

- The company offers high-quality animal feed for all species, including beef, dairy, equine, swine, pets, layers, broilers, rabbits, and shrimp. Cargill Inc. - The company offers high-quality animal feed through its brands such as Diamond V, EWOS, Nutrena, and Purina.

- The company offers high-quality animal feed through its brands such as Diamond V, EWOS, Nutrena, and Purina. Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - The company offers animal feed products such as swine feeds, chicken feeds, duck feeds, shrimp feeds, and fish feed.

- The company offers animal feed products such as swine feeds, chicken feeds, duck feeds, shrimp feeds, and fish feed. Evonik Industries AG - The company offers animal feed for all species, such as poultry, swine, and aquatic animals.

Animal feed market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increasing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities

Product launches

The growing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions

KEY challenges –

The high price of non-GMO animal feed

Development of clean meat products

Growing consumer inclination toward vegan food

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a free sample report!

The animal feed market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this animal feed market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the animal feed market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the animal feed market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the animal feed market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of animal feed market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The algae-based animal feed and ingredients market size is expected to increase by USD 822.67 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03%. The increasing meat and dairy production and consumption is notably driving the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market growth, although factors such as the high cost associated with algal biomass and technical difficulties may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03%. The increasing meat and dairy production and consumption is notably driving the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market growth, although factors such as the high cost associated with algal biomass and technical difficulties may impede the market growth. The animal feed vitamin market size is expected to increase by USD 629.01 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%. The rising emphasis on inorganic growth is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as growing consumer inclination toward vegan food may impede the market growth.

Animal Feed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 147 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 124.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022 4.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, Spain, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADDCON GmbH, Ajooni Biotechnology Ltd., Alltech Inc., Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Anpario Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Balchem Corp., BASF SE, Calysta Inc., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Perdue Farms Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Animal Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Animal Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Animal Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Animal Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Animal Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Animal Type

5.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Poultry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Poultry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Swine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Swine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Ruminant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Ruminant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Ruminant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Ruminant - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ruminant - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Aquaculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Aquaculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Animal Type

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Animal Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 105: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 109: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Exhibit 113: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Overview



Exhibit 114: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Segment focus

10.6 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 117: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 118: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 120: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

10.7 ForFarmers NV

Exhibit 122: ForFarmers NV - Overview



Exhibit 123: ForFarmers NV - Business segments



Exhibit 124: ForFarmers NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: ForFarmers NV - Segment focus

10.8 Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Land O Lakes Inc.

Exhibit 130: Land O Lakes Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Land O Lakes Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Land O Lakes Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 New Hope Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: New Hope Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: New Hope Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: New Hope Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Nutreco NV

Exhibit 136: Nutreco NV - Overview



Exhibit 137: Nutreco NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Nutreco NV - Key news



Exhibit 139: Nutreco NV - Key offerings

10.12 Perdue Farms Inc.

Exhibit 140: Perdue Farms Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Perdue Farms Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Perdue Farms Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio