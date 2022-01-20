Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market worth $1.3 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Animal feed organic trace minerals industry from iron exceeded USD 150 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Iron is used in haemoglobin formation, and it helps to oxygenate the blood, boosts the immune system, aids cognitive function are expected to raise the product demand.

Growing demand for highly nutritious, protein-rich foods, such as eggs and poultry meat, in daily diets is likely to boost product demand and drive market growth during the assessment period.

Global market from swine is anticipated to reach over USD 260 million by 2027 at a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period.

by 2027 at a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific market is set to register around 7% CAGR up to 2027 due to increasing poultry farming activities in different countries of Asia Pacific , such as India , China , Thailand , and Japan coupled with favorable government support in the form of schemes and subsidies.

market is set to register around 7% CAGR up to 2027 due to increasing poultry farming activities in different countries of , such as , , , and coupled with favorable government support in the form of schemes and subsidies. Alltech, Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Pancosma SA, Biochem, Royal DSM, Vamso Biotec Pvt. Ltd., and Novus International, Inc., are some of the major players operating in the global market.

Market players are investing heavily in R&D to develop & manufacture innovative & cost-effective products capable of improving the gut health and immunity of livestock.

Growth in industrial livestock production due to increasing per capita consumption of poultry and beef is expected to drive the demand for animal feed organic trace minerals. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), poultry is be the most consumed in most parts of the region in 2019, followed by beef and veal. For example, per capita consumption of beef and veal in 2019 was 26.7 kg and 17.6 kg, while in 2016 it was 25.4 kg and 18.1 kg. Increasing consumption of poultry and beef lead to commercial livestock and boost the animal feed trace minerals market size.

North America animal feed organic trace minerals industry is anticipated to reach USD 450 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5% throughout the assessment period. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), poultry populations increased from 9,038.3 million in 2018 to 9,177.2 million in 2019. The population of cattle and calves in the region was 93.8 million in 2020. Therefore, increasing consumer demand for animal meat will create the need for increased yields that can be achieved by adding organic animal feed additives such as trace minerals to the feed.

