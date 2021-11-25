Animal Genetics Market Worth ($7,705.23 Mn by 2027) by (6.3% CAGR) with Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by The Insight Partners

PUNE, India, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on "Animal Genetics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Animal Genetic Material, Genetic Material and Service" the animal genetics market was valued at US$ 4,778.67 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7,705.23 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019–2027. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing preference for animal derived proteins supplements and food products and rising adoption of progressive genetic practices such as artificial insemination (AI) and embryo transfer. However, limited number of skilled professionals in veterinary research and stringent government regulations for animal genetics is expected to hinder the market growth.

The North American region holds the largest market share of this market and is expected to grow in forecasted years. The growth in North America is characterized by the presence of new market players, various product launches and increasing government initiatives.

Likewise, Mexico is likely to offer attractive business opportunities for livestock genetics. Over the last decades, Mexico's beef, pork, and dairy productions have undergone valuable developments. Mexican generators in the expanding livestock intensive systems are frequently using modern genetic improvement technologies such as artificial insemination and embryo transfers.

In North America, the US is the largest market for animal genetics market. Livestock groups provide consumers with different products and services, including meat, milk, eggs, fiber, and draught power. The genetic variation within livestock communities produces the raw material for evolving through natural selection in answer to changing conditions and human-managed genetic improvement plans. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), animal genetics is one of the livestock development support. It is a wide field, ranging from characterization to conservation to genetic development. According to the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), there have been dramatic improvements in animal production yields and efficiencies. Therefore, the ever-increasing demand for dietary protein in the United States has been observed. These demands are achieved by one the best Animal breeding is one strategy by which these improvements may be performed. NIFA, with the help of scientists from universities and research organizations and food animal industries, provides national leadership and funding opportunities to conduct basic, applied, and integrated research to increase knowledge of animal genetics and genomics.

The COVID-19 outbreak has disturbed various trades and businesses across the world. The incidence of corona virus or COVID 19 has not yet been registered the animals. Also, there is no evidence that companion animals are the prime source of the spreading epidemic in humans. However, various studies have been conducted to check the spread of disease from animals to humans. In many cases, zoonotic diseases were found in humans due to interaction with animals. Therefore, government bodies are taking more precautions and safety measures to prevent the spread of corona virus in the animals. The measures are widely carried out for companion animals as they frequently come in contact with their owners. Also, it is essential to report the cases to a veterinary authority. For instance, in the region, to report the cases of detection of COVID-19 is done to OIE through WAHIS, in accordance with the OIE Terrestrial Animal Health Code as an emerging disease.

The OIE is actively working by providing assistance to research for their on-going research and other implications of COVID-19 for animal health and veterinary public health. The assistance is also providing risk assessment, risk management, and risk communication. Also, the OIE has put in place an Incident Coordination System to coordinate these activities. In addition, OIE is also working with the Wildlife Working Group and other partners to develop a long-term work program. The aims are to provide better understandings, dynamics, and risks around wildlife trade and consumption. Also, it aims to develop strategies to reduce the risk of future spillover events.

Additionally, various product and service launches have been initiated, which is helping the US market to grow. For instance, The Veterinary Genetics Laboratory (VGL) at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine has launched an updated and advanced website along with several new tests for veterinary community. As the VGL is one of the foremost genetic testing laboratories in the world, the new site and tests will bring yet another level of global impact to the top-ranked veterinary school. Thus, the consistent support for combating addiction in the country undertaken by various organizations likely to augment the growth of animal genetics market during the forecast years.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region among all other regions. The growth of the market in the region is majorly due to countries like China, India and Japan, which drives the major consumption of animal derived products. Moreover, growing preference for animal derived proteins supplements and food products, and rising adoption of progressive genetic practices such as artificial insemination (AI) and embryo transfer are also likely to contribute to market growth. On the other hand, significant investment by government in various breeding programs is supporting the growth of market. For instance, the central and local governments have invested more than RMB 5 billion to build breeding or multiplier farms and conservation farms for breed improvement programs and the building of centers for testing the quality of breeding stock, semen, and embryos.

Based on product, the animal genetics market is segmented poultry, porcine, bovine, canine, and others. The porcine segment accounted for more than 35.84% of the market share in 2019. In terms of genetic material, the animal genetics market is segmented into semen, and embryo. The embryo segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In terms of service, the animal genetics market is segmented into DNA typing, genetic trait tests, genetic disease tests, and others.The DNA typing segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

Rising Adoption of Progressive Genetic Practices Such as Artificial Insemination (AI) and Embryo Transfer in Animal Genetics Market:

Growing focus on developing superior animal breeds using genetic engineering to obtain high reproduction rates for large-scale production of modified breeds is expected to drive animal genetics market during the forecast period. Animal genetics emphasizes the inheritance and genetic variations in wild and domestic animals. This science is used at a commercial level for services such as testing genetic disorders, screening genetic traits, and typing DNA. For identifying genetic hybridizations, animal genetics uses various genetic practices, such as artificial insemination, embryo transfer, and cytological studies. Moreover, artificial insemination (AI) can reduce various risks involved in animal breeding and disease transmission. It is found that female offspring cattle born through artificial insemination yield more milk than normal offspring. Additionally, the use of antibiotic-containing semen extensors is effective in preventing bacterial infectious diseases. Therefore, the entire AI process is considered hygienic than natural mating.

The market players are focusing on partnerships, collaboration, and acquisitions to develop genetically modified breeds and maintain their market share. For instance, in August 2020, Cogent and AB Europe collaborated to launch a novel sexed semen service for sheep producers in the UK. In May 2018, Recombinetics entered into partnership agreement with SEMEX for the implementation of a precision breeding program, which is expected to improve animal health and well-being through hornless dairy cattle genetics. According to the Brazilian Association of Artificial Insemination, the number of commercialized doses of semen increased from 7 million in 2003 to ~14 million in 2017. Thus, rising adoption of genetic practices will support the market growth in coming years.

Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of product, porcine segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing production of porcine and increase in pork consumption is likely to favor the growth of the market. Pork is the most consumed meat across the globe. In the US, pork production generates $23.4 billion output per year. Additionally, 26% that is around 2.2 million metric tons of pork and its products are exported to other countries. Despite of the challenges such as tariffs, labor and disease risks, the pork industry in US is still growing with around 66,000 sows in 2019. Also, developments by the major pork producers in the country is likely to grow the pork production industry. For instance, in 2017, 123-year-old Clemens Food Group partnered with 12 independent hog farmers to establish a new packing plant in Michigan. Thus, growing pork production industry is likely to favor market growth. In terms of genetic material, the animal genetics market is segmented into semen, and embryo. The embryo segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In terms of service, the animal genetics market is segmented into DNA typing, genetic trait tests, genetic disease tests, and others.The DNA typing segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

Animal Genetics Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Neogen Corporation, Genus, Groupe Grimaud, Topigs Norsvin, Zoetis Services Llc, Hendrix Genetics Bv, Envigo, Vetgen, Animal Genetics Inc, Alta Genetics Inc. and among others are among the key companies operating in the animal genetics market. These players are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and the acquisition of a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In September 2020 , Genus Plc and Tropic Bioscience entered into collaboration. Tropic Biosciences the pioneering agricultural-biotechnology company entered into collaboration with Genus in order to explore the application of Tropic's Gene Editing induced Gene Silencing (GEiGS) technology in porcine and bovine genetics.

, Genus Plc and Tropic Bioscience entered into collaboration. Tropic Biosciences the pioneering agricultural-biotechnology company entered into collaboration with Genus in order to explore the application of Tropic's Gene Editing induced Gene Silencing (GEiGS) technology in porcine and bovine genetics. In July 2020 , Topigs Norsvin entered into strategic partnership with Acuity swine genetics company. This partnership will provide the opportunity for joint collaboration and expansion of technical expertise, commercial product testing and supply chain infrastructure in animal genetics market across the North America region.

, Topigs Norsvin entered into strategic partnership with Acuity swine genetics company. This partnership will provide the opportunity for joint collaboration and expansion of technical expertise, commercial product testing and supply chain infrastructure in animal genetics market across the region. In April 2020 , Zoetis Animal Genetics and Angus Australia have entered into a strategic partnership that will aid Australian Angus breed stock and commercial breeders an additional benefit from genomic, or DNA-based technology. Zoetis have made a considerable investment in the expansion of the Angus genomic reference population through the provision of genotyping services and sponsorship.

