Animal Healthcare Market: Evolving Opportunities with Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc and Elanco Animal Health Inc. | Technavio

Jun 28, 2022, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Animal Healthcare Market size is expected to grow by USD 7.98 billion at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecasted period. The report extensively covers animal healthcare market segmentation by product (pharmaceutical, feed additive, and biologicals) and geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). The animal healthcare market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Bayer AG, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Heska Corp., Merck & Co. Inc., Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Virbac SA, and Zoetis Inc. among others.
Key Market Dynamics
The rise in pet ownership is one of the major factors propelling the animal healthcare market's expansion. With nearly two out of every five households having a dog, dogs continue to be the most common form of pet. With almost three in ten families owning a cat, cats were the next most popular form of pet. One of the factors contributing to the rise in pet ownership for companionship and enjoyment is the rise in disposable income. The focus has shifted to improving health services for these animals as people have begun to see these pets as members of the family.
However, contamination of animal source foods is one of the key challenges hindering the animal healthcare market growth
Major Animal Healthcare Companies:
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Bayer AG
- C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Elanco Animal Health Inc.
- Heska Corp.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Norbrook Laboratories Ltd.
- Virbac SA
- Zoetis Inc.
Animal Healthcare Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)
- Pharmaceutical - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Feed additive - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Biologicals - size and forecast 2021-2025
Animal Healthcare Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2025
- Asia - size and forecast 2021-2025
- ROW - size and forecast 2021-2025
Animal Healthcare Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 7.98 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
3.29
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Bayer AG, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Heska Corp., Merck & Co. Inc., Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Virbac SA, and Zoetis Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five force summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 17: Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Feed additive - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 19: Feed additive - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Feed additive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Biologicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 21: Biologicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Biologicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer Landscape
- Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 31: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 33: ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor Landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG
- Exhibit 43: C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 44: C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 46: C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG - Segment focus
- 10.4 Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
- 10.5 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Exhibit 50: Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc - Key offerings
- 10.6 Elanco Animal Health Inc.
- Exhibit 53: Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 55: Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 56: Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Heska Corp.
- Exhibit 57: Heska Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Heska Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Heska Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Heska Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Hester Biosciences Ltd.
- Exhibit 61: Hester Biosciences Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Hester Biosciences Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Hester Biosciences Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Hester Biosciences Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 65: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 68: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Norbrook Laboratories Ltd.
- Exhibit 70: Norbrook Laboratories Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Norbrook Laboratories Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: Norbrook Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Virbac
- Exhibit 73: Virbac - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Virbac - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Virbac - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Virbac - Segment focus
- 10.12 Zoetis Inc.
- Exhibit 77: Zoetis Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Zoetis Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Zoetis Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Zoetis Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 82: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 84: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
