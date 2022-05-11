Animal Island Learning Adventure (AILA) Wins Cannes Neurons Awards and Edison Awards

At the inaugural World Artificial Intelligence Cannes Festival (WAICF) on April 14 th – 16 th in Cannes, France, DMAI, Inc. won the Cannes Neurons Awards for the Creative AI category. The WAICF Honorary Committee, composed of 14 internationally renowned AI experts, formed the jury, and selected the most innovative AI projects rethinking the standards and having a positive impact among the numerous applications received to participate in the final of the Cannes Neurons Awards. With 3-minute on-stage pitch , DMAI, Inc. won the Creative AI category.

"Our mission is to lift humanity with our cognitive AI platforms. Our first product is to solve the education disparity problem. 50% of Americans live in childcare deserts, a ratio of over 3+ young children for one licensed childcare slot. The pandemic exacerbated this issue when the daycares and preschools closed. We launched Animal Island Learning Adventure AILA Sit & Play, the AI driven preschool learning system in March 2020," said Helen Fu Thomas, CEO of DMAI, Inc. "In the past two years, AILA has helped over one hundred thousand children. With AILA, these toddlers enjoyed preschool learning everyday with joy, comfort, and safety in their own homes or wherever they are when the world shut down. AILA, the AI super tutor, delivered over 10 million learning sessions to our young students. Their caregivers watched with joy how their young children learned the essential preschool skills with AILA. With shortage of childcare even today, this is particularly meaningful to our country."

In the following week, at the 2022 Edison Awards on April 20th – 22nd in Fort Myers, Florida, Animal Island Learning Adventure (AILA) Sit & Play™ Preschool Learning System by DMAI, Inc. won the Silver for Education in Learning Solutions. The Edison Awards for Innovation in the United States is like the Academy Awards for Motion Pictures.

AILA Sit & Play™ preschool learning system combines a toddler-friendly device, cognitive AI, and engaging, original content to deliver the right content at the right time.

About CANNES NEURONS AWARDS

For the very first edition of the WAICF, the Cannes Neurons awarded the most innovative AI projects, rethinking standards and having a positive impact.

About Edison Award

The Edison Awards recognize and honor some of the most innovative new products, services, and business leaders in the world. View this year's honorees:

About DMAI, Inc. DBA Animal Island Learning Adventure (AILA)

DMAI, Inc. is the next-generation cognitive AI technology company that develops education platforms to deliver the right content at the right time starting with its first product, Animal Island Learning Adventure (AILA) Preschool Learning System, to help parents, teachers and caregivers prepare toddlers and preschoolers for kindergarten through cloud-based learning adaptive for each child's learning journey.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE DMAI DBA Animal Island Learning Adventure AILA