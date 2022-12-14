Animal pregnancy test kit market to grow by 2.96% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Growing veterinary care spending will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Animal pregnancy test kit market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market 2022-2026

Vendors : 15+, including Bellylabs Oy, Bio Tracking, BioNote Inc., EMLAB GENETICS LLC., Fassisi, Society for Veterinary Diagnostics and Environmental Analysis GmbH, Genex Cooperative, Hangzhou Testsea Biotechnology Co. Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., J and G Biotech Ltd., MicroTUS International Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Ring Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Secure Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. among others.

: 15+, including Bellylabs Oy, Bio Tracking, BioNote Inc., EMLAB GENETICS LLC., Fassisi, Society for Veterinary Diagnostics and Environmental Analysis GmbH, Genex Cooperative, Hangzhou Testsea Biotechnology Co. Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., J and G Biotech Ltd., MicroTUS International Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Ring Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Secure Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. among others. Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product and Geography

To understand more about the animal pregnancy test kit market, request a sample report

From a regional perspective, North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The animal pregnancy test kit market size is estimated to grow by USD 98.33 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.76% according to Technavio.

Animal pregnancy test kit market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Animal pregnancy test kit market - Vendor Insights

The global animal pregnancy test kit market is fragmented. The market comprises several prominent vendors such as Elanco Animal Health Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Zoetis Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., among others. The competition in the market is intensifying due to the increasing demand for animal pregnancy kits from pet and livestock owners. The vendors are continuously innovating their product offerings to gain an edge over other players in the market. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Bio Tracking - The company offers animal pregnancy test kits under the product name of BioPryn.

- The company offers animal pregnancy test kits under the product name of BioPryn. BioNote Inc. - The company offers animal pregancy test kits under the product name of cProgesterone.

- The company offers animal pregancy test kits under the product name of cProgesterone. Fassisi - The company offers animal pregnancy test kits under the product name of BoviPreg.

Animal pregnancy test kit market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Growing veterinary care spending

Increase in the use of artificial insemination

Increasing growth strategies of market players

KEY challenges –

Lack of adequately trained veterinary doctors to perform animal pregnancy tests

The limited accuracy of animal pregnancy test kits

Low expenditure on animal healthcare products in developing countries

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a free sample report!

The animal pregnancy test kit market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this animal pregnancy test kit market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the animal pregnancy test kit market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the animal pregnancy test kit market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the animal pregnancy test kit market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of animal pregnancy test kit market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The veterinary CRO market size is expected to increase to USD 277.21 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%. The increase in ownership of companion animals is notably driving the veterinary contract research organization (CRO) market growth, although factors such as stringent government regulations may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%. The increase in ownership of companion animals is notably driving the veterinary contract research organization (CRO) market growth, although factors such as stringent government regulations may impede the market growth. The fetal bovine serum market size is expected to increase to USD 249.72 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%. The rising adoption of stem cell applications is notably driving the fetal bovine serum market growth, although factors such as volatility in the prices of FBS may impede market growth.

Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 98.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022 2.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bellylabs Oy, Bio Tracking, BioNote Inc., EMLAB GENETICS LLC., Fassisi, Society for Veterinary Diagnostics and Environmental Analysis GmbH, Genex Cooperative, Hangzhou Testsea Biotechnology Co. Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., J and G Biotech Ltd., MicroTUS International Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Ring Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Secure Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Twil Canada Inc., Vetlab Supplies Ltd, Zhengzhou Zhimuren Machinery Equipment Co., and Zoetis Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Cassettes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cassettes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cassettes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cassettes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cassettes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Strips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Strips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Strips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Strips - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Strips - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Enzyme-linked immunoassay - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Enzyme-linked immunoassay - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Enzyme-linked immunoassay - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Enzyme-linked immunoassay - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Enzyme-linked immunoassay - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bio Tracking

Exhibit 89: Bio Tracking - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bio Tracking - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Bio Tracking - Key offerings

10.4 BioNote Inc.

Exhibit 92: BioNote Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: BioNote Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: BioNote Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Fassisi

Exhibit 95: Fassisi - Overview



Exhibit 96: Fassisi - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Fassisi - Key offerings

10.6 IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 98: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 MicroTUS International Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 103: MicroTUS International Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: MicroTUS International Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: MicroTUS International Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Ring Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Ring Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Ring Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Ring Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Zhengzhou Zhimuren Machinery Equipment Co.

Exhibit 115: Zhengzhou Zhimuren Machinery Equipment Co. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Zhengzhou Zhimuren Machinery Equipment Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Zhengzhou Zhimuren Machinery Equipment Co. - Key offerings

10.12 Zoetis Inc.

Exhibit 118: Zoetis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Zoetis Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Zoetis Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Zoetis Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio