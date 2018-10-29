Animal Rescue Rigs Teams With Nissan North America To Debut 'PAWS ONE' At SEMA 2018

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Created to assist stranded animals in the wake of disaster, Animal Rescue Rigs (ARR) is pleased to announce PAWS ONE, a 2018 Nissan TITAN XD Gas PRO-4X animal rescue vehicle. PAWS ONE will make its debut at the 2018 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) tradeshow on Oct. 30.

Animal Rescue Rigs is a new animal rescue 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to providing support during and after natural disasters. PAWS ONE was designed to meet the organization's needs and will be on display at Nissan North America Booth 50213, located in the Performance Pavilion and Bronze Lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"This year – one of the worst storm seasons on record – we have witnessed devastation from coast-to-coast, and we saw an opportunity to help," said Nik Miles, Chairman of the Board, Animal Rescue Rigs. "We began with the formation of the ARR 501(c)(3) charity and its mission to assist the animals (and people) left behind in a disaster. We then had discussions with automakers and Nissan stepped up immediately. We are honored to join forces with Nissan and our other build partners to create the first dedicated animal rescue rig concept, PAWS ONE."

PAWS ONE is slated for deployment under the name of PAWS TWO in 2019. When ready for service, the ARR vehicle will be covered in LineX protective coatings and feature a variety of axes, shovels, water filtration, animal harnesses and containment units. Once in service, PAWS TWO is intended to be operated by highly skilled search and rescue staff along with experts trained to operate specialized vehicles.

The overall build and mission of the vehicle was developed by a joint task force of automotive professionals including Nissan North America, Animal Rescue Rigs and Hard Notched Customs (HNC), a specialty vehicle company located in Vancouver, Wash.

"Hard Notched Customs is proud to partner with Animal Rescue Rigs on the PAWS ONE concept vehicle," said Joel Cruise, co-owner, Hard Notched Customs. "It was a natural fit for us – from the strong foundation of the TITAN to the strength of ARR charity, the vehicle demonstrates the type of challenges that our products are built to withstand. We have a unique design and manufacture process that enables our vehicles to excel in real world conditions. It's our hope that the PAWS ONE concept, once out in the field, can make a difference in the lives of the animals and communities it will serve."

With a focus on performance, the TITAN XD Gas PRO-4X comes stock with comprehensive four-wheel drive and off-road capabilities. To cross higher water levels, the vehicle is outfitted with a 6-inch Rough Country lift and topped with a military-grade, Zodiac raft intended for search and rescue missions.

For maximum grip, the vehicle is equipped with 37-inch Nexen MTX mud terrain tires and mounted on 18" TSW's Black Rhino C.O.G. wheels, finished by WheelKraft NW. Up front, HNC's top-of-the-line Moose Knuckle Sandwich provides unsurpassed protection along with Smittybilt's 12,000-lb. winch system, which integrates into the bumper. Rounding out the exterior functionality, HNC and ARR teamed with Lund to integrate Bushwacker brand fender flares.

PAWS ONE is adorned with a custom vehicle wrap that resembles other Nissan service vehicles, including the Ultimate Service TITAN recently donated to the American Red Cross. HNC has designed a special bed and roof rack for weight bearing and storage. To carry critical medical supplies and recovery tools, BedSlide provides a storage unit to keep gear organized, dry and accessible.

A comprehensive lighting system courtesy of Mossy Nissan in San Diego allows rescuers to illuminate stranded animals. The package includes additional lights in the front and rear of the vehicle and atop the cab.

In adverse conditions, rescue missions can take hours to complete. Katzkin Automotive Leather believed in the mission of PAWS ONE and provided custom seats for the long-lasting comfort of those out in the field.

The ARR charity and its affiliated adoption events and community outreach will be covered on www.animalrescuerigs.com and automotive outlets around the country, including OurAutoExpert.com, with opportunities available for news stations across the U.S.

About Animal Rescue Rigs

Animal Rescue Rigs (ARR) is a 501(c)(3) charity designed to work closely with an automotive manufacturer to provide an emergency vehicle for animal rescue during natural disasters in the U.S. In addition to its primary mission, ARR strives to create a sense of community by encouraging outreach and education at local adoption events, auto shows and automotive dealer outreach. www.animalrescuerigs.com EIN#: 20-4563075

SOURCE Animal Rescue Rigs

Related Links

http://www.animalrescuerigs.com

