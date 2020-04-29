Animal Shelters Close Due to Covid-19

SANDPOINT, Idaho, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home To Home™, an innovative pet rehoming program could save half a million pets from ever setting a paw in an animal shelter, and be put at risk for euthanasia. Home To Home has partnered with 17 animal shelters around the nation to help pets find loving homes amidst a pandemic that has forced many shelters to close. Its creators are asking the public for help to expand the foster and adoption web platform to help rehome more animals during this challenging time. The cost for expansion is $150,000, which is gaining traction through a Kickstarter campaign.

"We're always looking for ways to support the Home To Home program," said Dr. Marty Becker, also known as America's Veterinarian. Dr. Becker has firsthand experience using the program to save Lazaruff, an emaciated pit bull-type dog, from death's door. Lazaruff required months of medical assistance before he could find a new loving home. The Beckers used Home To Home, so he would never have to be in an animal shelter. Watch Lazaruff's amazing story.

In normal times, animal shelters take pets in when owners surrender them for reasons like financial hardship, housing instability or other life circumstances. Now, with shelters closed, turning away people who need to surrender a pet is the only option without a shelter-run program like Home To Home.

Founded by Panhandle Animal Shelter (PAS) in 2016, the program is a proven tool for keeping pets out of shelters and helping them be placed into their new homes. It has gained national recognition from animal welfare organizations for its lifesaving potential to reduce the staggering 733,000 animals euthanized every year in animal shelters due to resource constraints and a lack of space.

Uniquely, the program was designed just for animal shelters, who can often prevent the need for surrendering a pet with the resources they can offer. If surrendering is the only option, the shelter can use its vast network to find a new home for the pet without going through the stress of waiting in a shelter.

To learn more about how the program works click here. To support the campaign, visit the Home to Home Kickstarter and make a pledge by May 9th, 2020.

About Home To Home

Home To Home is a national program working with animal shelters to provide a proactive approach to caring for pets. Each shelter manages their Home To Home program locally to leverage their community influence to help owners find new loving homes for their pets while avoiding a shelter stay. Shelters are provided a customized website where pet owners will complete a brief form about their pet, upload pictures, and submit the information to the shelter. The shelter staff reviews the profile and shares it on their website and social media. For those seeking a pet, they contact the owner directly to learn more about the pet and make arrangements to meet. The pet goes from one home to the next.

