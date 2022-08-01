Animal Wound Care Market Size to Grow by USD 661.63 million, Dependency on Livestock Products to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

To get the exact CAGR of the animal wound care market and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report

Key Challenge Faced by the Market

The rising pet care expenditure is challenging the growth of the market, as prospective pet owners may be hesitant to adopt pets. Healthcare costs for pets have increased significantly in the last few years. Moreover, strict government norms regarding animal and environmental safety increase the economic burden on pet owners.

Technavio's report provides a list of challenges that can help companies prepare for future market scenarios. View our Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The animal wound care market report is segmented by application (surgical wound care and traditional wound care) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).

By application, the surgical wound care segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the high adoption of products in hospitals and clinics for wound healing and the rising adoption of pets globally.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the animal wound care market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Vendors are acquiring new facilities to synergize their R&D capabilities, owing to the high demand for animal wound care. This is driving the growth of the market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the animal wound care market, summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Sample Report

Some Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biogenesis Bago SA

Ceva Sante Animale

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Vetoquinol SA

Virbac Group

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.

Related Reports

Animal Sedative Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026



Animal Healthcare Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Animal Wound Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 661.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biogenesis Bago SA, Ceva Sante Animale, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Vetoquinol SA, and Virbac Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for pharmaceuticals

2.2.1 Research and development (R&D) and drug discovery

2.2.2 Integration and product development

2.2.3 Manufacturing

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support services

2.2.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Surgical wound care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Surgical wound care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million

Exhibit 18: Surgical wound care - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Traditional wound care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Traditional wound care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Traditional wound care - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million

Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Dependency on livestock products

8.1.2 Technological advancements in animal wound care industr

8.1.3 Increase in pet ownership

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Rising pet care expenditure

8.2.2 Increasing population of stray animals in developing countries

8.2.3 Lack of government funding and trained professionals

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing innovations in animal wound dressing techniques

8.3.2 Rising awareness about pet insurance

8.3.3 Increase in investments

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

Exhibit 41: 3M Co. - Overview

Exhibit 42: 3M Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 43: 3M Co. – Key news

Exhibit 44: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 45: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

Exhibit 46: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Overview

Exhibit 47: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments

Exhibit 48: B. Braun Melsungen AG – Key news

Exhibit 49: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 50: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus

10.5 Biogenesis Bago SA

Exhibit 51: Biogenesis Bago SA - Overview

Exhibit 52: Biogenesis Bago SA - Product and service

Exhibit 53: Biogenesis Bago SA - Key offerings

10.6 Innovacyn Inc.

Exhibit 54: Innovacyn Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Innovacyn Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Innovacyn Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Johnson & Johnson

Exhibit 57: Johnson & Johnson - Overview

Exhibit 58: Johnson & Johnson - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Johnson & Johnson – Key news

Exhibit 60: Johnson & Johnson - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Johnson & Johnson - Segment focus

10.8 Jorgen Kruuse AS

Exhibit 62: Jorgen Kruuse AS - Overview

Exhibit 63: Jorgen Kruuse AS - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Jorgen Kruuse AS - Key offerings

10.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 65: Medtronic Plc - Overview

Exhibit 66: Medtronic Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 67: Medtronic Plc – Key news

Exhibit 68: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Neogen Corp.

Exhibit 70: Neogen Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Neogen Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Neogen Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Neogen Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Vetoquinol SA

Exhibit 74: Vetoquinol SA - Overview

Exhibit 75: Vetoquinol SA - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Vetoquinol SA – Key news

Exhibit 77: Vetoquinol SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Vetoquinol SA - Segment focus

10.12 Virbac

Exhibit 79: Virbac - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Virbac – Key news

Exhibit 81: Virbac - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Virbac - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology

Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio