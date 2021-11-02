Anime Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.88% by 2025| Evolving Opportunities with BONES Inc., Kyoto Animation Co. Ltd. & MADHOUSE Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the continuous rollout of high-speed internet is driving the popularity of anime video games. Also, anime studios are working on series and films that could aid in the development of social abilities in children. However, the lack of skilled professionals in the anime industry will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

The anime market report provides complete insights on key vendors including BONES Inc., Kyoto Animation Co. Ltd., MADHOUSE Inc., Madman Entertainment Pty. Ltd., PA Works Co. Ltd., Pierrot Co. Ltd., Production IG Inc., Sunrise Inc., and TOEI ANIMATION Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Regions

72% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan, China, and India are the key markets for anime in APAC. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into merchandise, movie, internet distribution, live entertainment, and others. The anime market share growth by the merchandise segment has been significant.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Anime Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.88% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.44 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key consumer countries Japan, China, UK, India, and US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BONES Inc., Kyoto Animation Co. Ltd., MADHOUSE Inc., Madman Entertainment Pty. Ltd., PA Works Co. Ltd., Pierrot Co. Ltd., Production IG Inc., Sunrise Inc., and TOEI ANIMATION Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

