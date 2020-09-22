Animoto Reimagined: A Faster, Easier, Better Video Creator for Small Businesses

"For over 13 years, Animoto has paved the way for DIY video marketing. As the original innovators in the space, we're constantly looking for the best ways to simplify the user experience. While we know small businesses need video to stand out and connect, they don't always have the time, budget, or technical expertise required," said Brad Jefferson, CEO & co-founder of Animoto. "Our goal here was to give small businesses the fastest, easiest path to marketing videos that stand out on key platforms; to reach their prospects where they are - whether that's Instagram & TikTok or LinkedIn & YouTube. With Animoto 3, we've done just that."

According to the Social Video Trends: Marketer Insights 2020, video is the #1 way consumers found out about a brand they later purchased from, while 96% of marketers have placed ad spend on video. For over a decade, Animoto has empowered millions of businesses to achieve their video marketing goals. In an increasingly competitive digital landscape, the release of Animoto 3 levels the playing field for small businesses, and provides them with a seamless way to create standout videos.

New features include:

Maximized freedom and flexibility

Faster, easier video creation

Vertical video and one-click aspect ratio switching

New styles, layouts and text animations

"Animoto 3 is much more intuitive. So, it's easy to create videos that are a recognizable part of my brand, but still look unique and exciting. There's no guesswork involved, and I can create exactly what I want. Plus the ability to get a lot of videos done quickly is a huge time-saver for my business," says Mary Mannix, real estate agent at Mary Mannix Realty.

Another one of the first brands to try the redesigned video builder is Farmer Joe's Gardens, a family-owned farm based in Wallingford, Connecticut. The farm tried Animoto 3 to raise awareness and get more sign ups for their Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) offering. Within minutes, the brand created a thumb-stopping vertical video using one of Animoto's newly-added designer themes. With one-click export capability, they shared their video on Instagram without leaving the Animoto platform. The Instagram Stories ad drove a return on investment 87 times greater than their average return, landing them an increase of 20 sales in one week.

"In 2020, we've seen how quickly the needs of small businesses change. Animoto 3 is designed with the flexibility and foundation to adapt and evolve with that ever-changing landscape. Our head-to-toe product overhaul is about working alongside small businesses to support their needs," said Jason Hsiao, VP of Marketing, and co-founder of Animoto. "Each one of the new features, templates, and editing capabilities now available is a result of direct feedback from our customers. We're thrilled to be able to give our customers exactly what they asked for, and then some. "

Animoto's new product is free to use forever, with an option to upgrade to paid versions. For a full list of newly added features and pricing options, visit Animoto.

About Animoto:

Animoto's award-winning online video maker makes it easy for anyone to drag and drop their way to powerful and professional marketing videos. The company's certified partnerships with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and the Small Business Administration give it unique insight into the changing social media and business landscape, which may be why more than 1 million businesses around the world have used Animoto to create marketing videos that stand out on social media and beyond.

Founded in 2006, Animoto has offices in New York City and San Francisco. For more information, visit http://animoto.com. Animoto is a registered trademark of Animoto Inc. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

