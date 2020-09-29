Animoto Releases Free Video Tool for Educators to Help Engage and Empower Students in the Modern Classroom

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Animoto, the company that makes it easy for anyone to create videos, announced that its latest release will be free for students and educators. Animoto 3, the redesigned and reimagined video creator, supports a wide range of learning activities and styles. The ideal tool for the classroom of today, Animoto allows students to work on video projects across varying subjects, while making it easy for teachers to add technology to their curriculum in a meaningful way. For educators, this means a one-stop shop for key resources like hands-on video-based learning, differentiated instruction, unique video lesson plans, and much more.

"At Animoto, we know video is an incredibly useful medium for students and educators. With the recent move to remote learning, this is increasingly true," said Brad Jefferson, CEO & co-founder of Animoto. "Animoto 3 is a free edtech tool making distance learning and hybrid classes easier for educators and engaging for students."

In the classroom, Animoto 3 offers a unique way for students to create book reports, presentations, portfolios, and more. With the release of the new Animoto, teachers and administrators have leveraged the tool outside the classroom as well—to stay connected with parents and members of the school community while social distancing. Earlier this month, Kay Sidebottom, Lecturer in Education & Childhood, virtually introduced herself with an Animoto video, which she later shared on Twitter. Similarly, Alexis Teasdell, a North Carolina-based educator, used Animoto's new Self-Introduction Template to share her background and passions in video form.

To help students and teachers connect with video in the classroom, Animoto has added numerous new features to its video creator. The redesign includes:

Classroom-ready, customizable templates for faster, easier video creation.

Producible stock assets for increased freedom, and flexibility.

Text animations, themes and layouts to help students explore their creativity.

"We're excited to be a go-to resource in the classroom and beyond. Animoto is constantly looking for ways to simplify the user experience. And we'll continue to make strides towards making video creation easy and fun for students and educators." Jefferson added.

Animoto's new product is free to use forever, with an option to upgrade to paid versions. For a full list of newly added features and pricing options, visit Animoto.

About Animoto:

Animoto's award-winning online video maker makes it easy for anyone to drag and drop their way to powerful and professional marketing videos. The company's certified partnerships with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and the Small Business Administration give it unique insight into the changing social media and business landscape, which may be why more than 1 million businesses around the world have used Animoto to create marketing videos that stand out on social media and beyond.

Founded in 2006, Animoto has offices in New York City and San Francisco. For more information, visit http://animoto.com. Animoto is a registered trademark of Animoto Inc. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

