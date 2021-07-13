Animoto's Video Creator Drives Real-Time Results for Small Businesses and Marketers

"Video is an integral part of a brand's marketing strategy," said Brad Jefferson, CEO & co-founder of Animoto. "Businesses that are capitalizing on the power of video are seeing first-hand the momentum it can drive. At Animoto, we're leveling the playing field for brands of all sizes to leverage the power of video so they can see results."

In early 2020, Kalen Norton of KatoTrainMePlease incorporated Animoto videos into his marketing strategy to build brand awareness and gain a following on YouTube and Instagram. Shortly after, Kalen saw a 400% increase in his YouTube following. On Instagram, a single video ad amassed over 300,000 views, and was saved nearly 6,000 times. "Video has become an indispensable part of my everyday marketing," said Norton. "It's not a nice-to-have anymore. It's the reason my customers remember me, and how new clients find me."

Portland-based event host, drag queen, and activist, Poison Waters , relies on video to tell her unique story and boost brand recognition. With eye-catching transitions and an engaging call to action, Poison's last Facebook video ad drove over 1,500 visitors to her website.

For Gaye Glasspie, video empowers her brand, GGmadeit , to connect with her customers and prospective clients. With over 160 templates, Animoto's video creation tool helps GG stay relevant and top of mind for her audience on social media.

Animoto's new product is free to use forever, with an option to upgrade to paid versions. Upgraded versions equip creators with full access to a host of newly-added features, including professional templates, Getty Images stock photo and video library, licensed music library, text animation, font customization, and much more. For a full list of newly-added features and pricing options, visit Animoto .

Animoto's award-winning online video maker makes it easy for anyone to drag and drop their way to powerful and professional marketing videos. The company's certified partnerships with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and the Small Business Administration give it unique insight into the changing social media and business landscape, which may be why more than 1 million businesses around the world have used Animoto to create marketing videos that stand out on social media and beyond.

Founded in 2006, Animoto is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit http://animoto.com . Animoto is a registered trademark of Animoto Inc. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

