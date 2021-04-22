Anionic Surfactants Market to Grow by USD 5.95 Billion and Record a CAGR of Over 5% During 2021-2025|Technavio

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Innospec Inc., Solvay SA, and Stepan Co. are some of the major market participants. The growth in institutional and industrial (I&I) cleaners will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Anionic Surfactants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Anionic Surfactants Market is segmented as below:

Application

o Detergents

o Personal Care

o I And I Cleaners

o Food Processing

o Others

Geography

o APAC

o Europe

o North America

o South America

o MEA

Anionic Surfactants Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the anionic surfactants market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Innospec Inc., Solvay SA, and Stepan Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

Anionic Surfactants Market size

Anionic Surfactants Market trends

Anionic Surfactants Market industry analysis

Growth in institutional and industrial (I&I) cleaners is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, volatility in raw material prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the anionic surfactants market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Anionic Surfactants Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist anionic surfactants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the anionic surfactants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the anionic surfactants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anionic surfactants market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Detergents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

I and I cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food processing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Dow Inc.

Elkem ASA

Evonik Industries AG

Innospec Inc.

Solvay SA

Stepan Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

